Tim May

Tim May
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born26th Jan, 1962
Age62 years, 6 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches244783142
Innings281228172
Not Out1281347
Runs225392321872
High Score421534128
Average14.069.7515.4614.97
Strike Rate25.7775.00
100S0001
50S0001
6S0000
4S14100
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 244783142
Innings 454600
overs 1096.1417.27475944.4
Runs 26061772303015721
wickets 753982439
bestinning 5/93/194/97/93
bestmatch 7/503/194/9
Average 34.7445.4336.9535.81
econ 2.374.244.052.64
Strike Rate 87.6064.2054.6081.2
4W 3020
5W 30019
10w 0002
