
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Murugan Ashwin Career, Records, Biography & More

Murugan Ashwin Career, Records, Biography & More

Murugan Ashwin
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born8th Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches98234
Innings32143
Not Out1452
Runs1419325
High Score342523
Average7.8310.3325.00
Strike Rate85.4572.6518.79
100S000
50S000
6S511
4S562
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 98234
Innings 98213
overs 332.3140.175
Runs 2446817280
wickets 94211
bestinning 3/83/141/176
bestmatch 3/83/141/176
Average 26.0238.90280.00
econ 7.355.823.73
Strike Rate 21.240.0450.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Murugan Ashwin"
thumb

Watch: Murugan Ashwin pulls off one of the best catches in TNPL history

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin made the headlines after he timed his dive to perfection only to take the catch in his safe pair of hands against Dindigul Drag

thumb

Mumbai Indians name Kumar Kartikeya as Arshad Khan's replacement

Mumbai Indians’ uncapped left-armpacer Arshad Khan has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. So left-armspinner Kumar Karthikeya replaces the pacer in the squad.Kumar Kartikeya,

thumb

Video: Pandey hits one out of the stadium, fan runs away with ball

When a player hits the ball out of the park, the fans would either try to catch it or take a selfie with the ball and then return it back to the fielding team. But get ready to hea

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.