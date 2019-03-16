Tony Blain
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|17th Feb, 1962
|Age
|62 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|38
|110
|118
|Innings
|20
|38
|102
|199
|Not Out
|3
|11
|22
|30
|Runs
|456
|442
|1726
|5749
|High Score
|78
|49
|70
|161
|Average
|26.82
|16.37
|21.57
|34.01
|Strike Rate
|37.96
|66.76
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|8
|50S
|2
|0
|6
|32
|6S
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4S
|62
|27
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|38
|110
|118
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|128
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|Average
|64.00
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|87.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
