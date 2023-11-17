
  Chaminda Vaas Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Chaminda Vaas Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Chaminda Vaas
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born27th Jan, 1974
Age50 years, 6 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches111322656412227
Innings162220246284300
Not Out3572199059
Runs308920253367232206223
High Score10050217376134
Average24.3213.6833.0018.1616.5925.82
Strike Rate43.9272.4280.48110.52
100S100004
50S13104829
6S162201500
4S37612716000
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 111322656412227
Innings 19432065400
overs 3906.22629.122188.33235.16877.4
Runs 105011101412812781347619027
wickets 355400664506772
bestinning 7/718/192/143/168/197/28
bestmatch 14/1918/192/143/168/19
Average 29.5827.5321.3319.9626.6324.64
econ 2.684.185.816.774.162.76
Strike Rate 66.039.422.017.638.353.4
4W 20900120
5W 12400434
10w 200004
News related "Chaminda Vaas"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori, reaches new milestone

Bangladesh lost by 5 wickets toSri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup. However, Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan was brilliant with the ball and also set a new record with 2 wic

thumb

Litton Das chooses his World XI

Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the

thumb

Vaas reveals why Babar Azam isn't leading the Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023

Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas has revealed the reason why Babar Azam is not leading the franchise in the current Lanka Premier League (LPL).Chaminda Vaas, the Colomb

thumb

Chaminda Vaas agrees with MS Dhoni's stance on Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been a spectacular performer for Chennai Super Kings in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The four-time IPL champions acq

thumb

BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams

Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an

thumb

Taskin Ahmed sets his aim for BPL 2023, wants to learn from Chaminda Vaas

Taskin Ahmed's hard work andeagerness to learn are always clear to all. In the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) too, Taskin aims to become the highest wicket-taker and learn new thin

thumb

BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators named Chaminda Vaas as head coach

Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaaswill work as the head coach of Dhaka Dominators in the 9th season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The franchise has confirmed the appointment of th

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Pramodya Wickramasinghe to be tour selector in Bangladesh, negotiations with Vaas collapsed

Sri Lanka's chief selectorPramodya Wickramasinghe will travel with the team to Bangladesh.According to the well-placedsources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the 50-year-old

thumb

The Chaminda Vaas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas (born 27 January 1974) is a former Sri Lankan international cricketer who has played all forms of the game and a former OD

thumb

Chameera's Player of the Match award was on his 4th wedding anniversary

It was an icing on the cake forSri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who won the Man of the Match awardon his fourth wedding anniversary. "Yes, it was his fourth weddinganniv

