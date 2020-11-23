
  Manan Vohra Career, Records, Biography & More

Manan Vohra Career, Records, Biography & More

Manan Vohra
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born18th Jul, 1993
Age31 years, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1186349
Innings1136274
Not Out920
Runs300321022861
High Score106143224
Average28.8735.0338.66
Strike Rate127.5784.4159.99
100S169
50S181011
6S1093519
4S293218392
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1186349
Innings 014
overs 018
Runs 01327
wickets 010
bestinning 1/13
bestmatch 1/13
Average 13.00
econ 13.003.37
Strike Rate 6.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
