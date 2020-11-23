Manan Vohra Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|18th Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|118
|63
|49
|Innings
|113
|62
|74
|Not Out
|9
|2
|0
|Runs
|3003
|2102
|2861
|High Score
|106
|143
|224
|Average
|28.87
|35.03
|38.66
|Strike Rate
|127.57
|84.41
|59.99
|100S
|1
|6
|9
|50S
|18
|10
|11
|6S
|109
|35
|19
|4S
|293
|218
|392
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|118
|63
|49
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|overs
|0
|1
|8
|Runs
|0
|13
|27
|wickets
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|13.00
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
