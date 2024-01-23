
  Ben Cutting Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ben Cutting Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ben Cutting
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born30th Jan, 1987
Age37 years, 6 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches472097251
Innings251755875
Not Out0147129
Runs534028839081561
High Score27298198109
Average26.5010.0022.5219.7323.65
Strike Rate79.10148.14146.49114.9375.44
100S00001
50S00527
6S131785553
4S4219458162
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 472097251
Innings 471777293
overs 3621484.4606.41432.5
Runs 158215437032034831
wickets 53136101170
bestinning 3/451/185/284/276/37
bestmatch 3/451/185/284/278/78
Average 31.6071.6632.1331.7128.41
econ 4.3810.239.015.273.37
Strike Rate 43.242.021.336.050.5
4W 00057
5W 00106
10w 00000
News related "Ben Cutting"
thumb

Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling

thumb

Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL

Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i

thumb

BBL is the reason for the lack of Australian players in BPL, says Cutting

The number of Australiancricketers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is few. Although there is asky-high demand for Australians in franchise cricket, the absence ofAustralians

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft

The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have

