Ben Cutting Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|30th Jan, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 6 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|209
|72
|51
|Innings
|2
|5
|175
|58
|75
|Not Out
|0
|1
|47
|12
|9
|Runs
|53
|40
|2883
|908
|1561
|High Score
|27
|29
|81
|98
|109
|Average
|26.50
|10.00
|22.52
|19.73
|23.65
|Strike Rate
|79.10
|148.14
|146.49
|114.93
|75.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|5
|2
|7
|6S
|1
|3
|178
|55
|53
|4S
|4
|2
|194
|58
|162
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|209
|72
|51
|Innings
|4
|7
|177
|72
|93
|overs
|36
|21
|484.4
|606.4
|1432.5
|Runs
|158
|215
|4370
|3203
|4831
|wickets
|5
|3
|136
|101
|170
|bestinning
|3/45
|1/18
|5/28
|4/27
|6/37
|bestmatch
|3/45
|1/18
|5/28
|4/27
|8/78
|Average
|31.60
|71.66
|32.13
|31.71
|28.41
|econ
|4.38
|10.23
|9.01
|5.27
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|43.2
|42.0
|21.3
|36.0
|50.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben Cutting"
Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet
Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling
Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL
Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i
BBL is the reason for the lack of Australian players in BPL, says Cutting
The number of Australiancricketers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is few. Although there is asky-high demand for Australians in franchise cricket, the absence ofAustralians
Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco
Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain
The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis
BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know
The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The
David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad
David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13
Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize
Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury
The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft
The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have