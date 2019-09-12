Sheldon Philip Jackson Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|27th Sep, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 10 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|77
|77
|91
|Innings
|74
|75
|152
|Not Out
|12
|6
|15
|Runs
|1690
|2643
|6624
|High Score
|106
|150
|186
|Average
|27.25
|38.30
|48.35
|Strike Rate
|119.77
|83.42
|61.18
|100S
|1
|9
|20
|50S
|11
|13
|36
|6S
|63
|62
|144
|4S
|159
|284
|763
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|77
|77
|91
|Innings
|0
|0
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|15
|Runs
|0
|0
|56
|wickets
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|28.00
|econ
|3.73
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
