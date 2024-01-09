
  Steven Smith Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Steven Smith Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Steven Smith
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Jun, 1989
Age35 years, 2 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10214563240194164
Innings18112951211176283
Not Out221511452732
Runs9320505410085150707113942
High Score23916490125164239
Average58.6144.3325.2031.0247.4555.54
Strike Rate53.8987.66125.21127.6088.3955.23
100S3212031548
50S39304224460
6S52492413398100
4S1026446854436011599
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10214563240194164
Innings 6240175269132
overs 245179.248.3137.2338.2894.1
Runs 1008971377105618403719
wickets 192817544772
bestinning 3/183/163/204/133/167/64
bestmatch 4/833/163/204/133/168/169
Average 53.0534.6722.1719.5539.1451.65
econ 4.115.417.777.685.434.15
Strike Rate 77.338.417.115.243.174.5
4W 000202
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "Steven Smith"
thumb

Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record: Clarke back Smith to open in Tests

The elite format of cricket isTest cricket. Brian Lara's record of 400 runs in an innings in this prestigiousTest cricket still stands. No one has yet broken this record set by Lar

thumb

Cummins not interested in disrupting batting order by sending Smith at top

Australia opener David Warner bidfarewell to Test cricket. Naturally, a topic is now circulating in Australia cricket,after Warner's retirement, who will play in the opening? So fa

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England edge ahead of Aussies after day two despite Smith ton

England slightly edge ahead of Australia after day 2 in Lord's test. Australia were 337-5 after the first day and they added 79 runs to thei overnight score to post 416 in the firs

thumb

Australia on commanding position after day 1 in Lords test

Australia in commanding position after day one in Lords test. They added 337 runs losing 5 wickets. Travis Head, David Warner and Steve Smith got fifties and that helped Australia

thumb

Smith is set to take over the Australian ODI team after 5 years

Steven Smith is all set to return as Australia's ODI captain after 5 years. After the demise of Maria Cummins, mother of Australian test and ODI team's captain Pat Cummins, he toda

thumb

Australia wins the Indore test and seals their spot for WTC final

Australia win the Indore test by a comprehensive margin of 9 wickets and they secured their place for the WTC final. Chasing a scanty total of 76, Australia lost their in form open

thumb

Lyon's excellent spell put Australia in control in Indore test

Australia started the day with lot of confidence as they pocketed the entire first day of the test match. Handscomb and Green dugged very well. Was gritty and kept blocking everyth

thumb

Australia avoid whitewash as last T20I abandoned due to rain

The last T20I between Australiaand England have been abandoned due to rain on Friday (October 14) in Canberra.So, England have clinched the three-match series by 2-0.The rain-hit m

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kohli, Rohit bolster top spots in ICC ODI rankings

After the conclusion of three-match ODI series between India and Australia, a lot of shuffling happened in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. The players who put up notable

thumb

Archer gives a cheeky reply to Smith's statement

The battle between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith didn't stick to the pitch only, it has gone down to the battle of words as well.[caption id="attachment_127221" align="aligncenter"

