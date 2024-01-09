Steven Smith Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Jun, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 2 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|102
|145
|63
|240
|194
|164
|Innings
|181
|129
|51
|211
|176
|283
|Not Out
|22
|15
|11
|45
|27
|32
|Runs
|9320
|5054
|1008
|5150
|7071
|13942
|High Score
|239
|164
|90
|125
|164
|239
|Average
|58.61
|44.33
|25.20
|31.02
|47.45
|55.54
|Strike Rate
|53.89
|87.66
|125.21
|127.60
|88.39
|55.23
|100S
|32
|12
|0
|3
|15
|48
|50S
|39
|30
|4
|22
|44
|60
|6S
|52
|49
|24
|133
|98
|100
|4S
|1026
|446
|85
|443
|601
|1599
News related "Steven Smith"
Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record: Clarke back Smith to open in Tests
The elite format of cricket isTest cricket. Brian Lara's record of 400 runs in an innings in this prestigiousTest cricket still stands. No one has yet broken this record set by Lar
Cummins not interested in disrupting batting order by sending Smith at top
Australia opener David Warner bidfarewell to Test cricket. Naturally, a topic is now circulating in Australia cricket,after Warner's retirement, who will play in the opening? So fa
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
England edge ahead of Aussies after day two despite Smith ton
England slightly edge ahead of Australia after day 2 in Lord's test. Australia were 337-5 after the first day and they added 79 runs to thei overnight score to post 416 in the firs
Australia on commanding position after day 1 in Lords test
Australia in commanding position after day one in Lords test. They added 337 runs losing 5 wickets. Travis Head, David Warner and Steve Smith got fifties and that helped Australia
Smith is set to take over the Australian ODI team after 5 years
Steven Smith is all set to return as Australia's ODI captain after 5 years. After the demise of Maria Cummins, mother of Australian test and ODI team's captain Pat Cummins, he toda
Australia wins the Indore test and seals their spot for WTC final
Australia win the Indore test by a comprehensive margin of 9 wickets and they secured their place for the WTC final. Chasing a scanty total of 76, Australia lost their in form open
Lyon's excellent spell put Australia in control in Indore test
Australia started the day with lot of confidence as they pocketed the entire first day of the test match. Handscomb and Green dugged very well. Was gritty and kept blocking everyth
Australia avoid whitewash as last T20I abandoned due to rain
The last T20I between Australiaand England have been abandoned due to rain on Friday (October 14) in Canberra.So, England have clinched the three-match series by 2-0.The rain-hit m
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Kohli, Rohit bolster top spots in ICC ODI rankings
After the conclusion of three-match ODI series between India and Australia, a lot of shuffling happened in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. The players who put up notable
Archer gives a cheeky reply to Smith's statement
The battle between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith didn't stick to the pitch only, it has gone down to the battle of words as well.[caption id="attachment_127221" align="aligncenter"