Mudassar Nazar

Mudassar Nazar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born6th Apr, 1956
Age68 years, 4 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches76122182220
Innings116115173355
Not Out8101634
Runs41142653443914080
High Score23195122241
Average38.0925.2628.2743.86
Strike Rate51.71
100S100242
50S17162659
6S1000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 76122182220
Innings 9610400
overs 994.3809.111402077.3
Runs 2532343246605281
wickets 66111151153
bestinning 6/325/285/286/32
bestmatch 6/385/285/28
Average 38.3630.9130.8634.51
econ 2.544.244.082.54
Strike Rate 90.4043.7045.2081.4
4W 1110
5W 1112
10w 0000
News related "Mudassar Nazar"
thumb

Mudassar Nazar attends Kenya's past cricketers' reunion

Former Pakistani all-rounderMudassar Nazar was one of the foreign invitees at the colorful and enjoyable3rd Edition of Kenya Past Cricketers' Reunion held in Nairobi last week. Thi

thumb

Robin Singh resign as UAE coach, Mudassar Nazar appointed interim coach

The ECB later said Singh's time was up and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, would take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will begin the recruitment process

thumb

du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag

thumb

'Get out of the nets or he will kill you': Shoaib about to kill Babar

Pakistan's fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has smashed the heads of many batsmen with deadly bouncers in his playing career. He also had a special reputation as a crazy fast bowler. It w

thumb

'Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah's bunny'

There is a word in cricket called 'Bunny'. Bunny means the favorite victim of any bowler. Australian pacer Glenn McGrath's 'bunny' was England batsman Mike Atherton, who has taken

thumb

Color blind cricketers find it difficult to play with pink ball

BIPIN DANIWhile the questions have been raised about the visibility of the pink ball, former Pakistani opening batsman and right arm medium pacer Mudassar Nazar opines that the pro

