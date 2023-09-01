Mudassar Nazar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Apr, 1956
|Age
|68 years, 4 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|122
|182
|220
|Innings
|116
|115
|173
|355
|Not Out
|8
|10
|16
|34
|Runs
|4114
|2653
|4439
|14080
|High Score
|231
|95
|122
|241
|Average
|38.09
|25.26
|28.27
|43.86
|Strike Rate
|51.71
|100S
|10
|0
|2
|42
|50S
|17
|16
|26
|59
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|76
|122
|182
|220
|Innings
|96
|104
|0
|0
|overs
|994.3
|809.1
|1140
|2077.3
|Runs
|2532
|3432
|4660
|5281
|wickets
|66
|111
|151
|153
|bestinning
|6/32
|5/28
|5/28
|6/32
|bestmatch
|6/38
|5/28
|5/28
|Average
|38.36
|30.91
|30.86
|34.51
|econ
|2.54
|4.24
|4.08
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|90.40
|43.70
|45.20
|81.4
|4W
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mudassar Nazar"
Mudassar Nazar attends Kenya's past cricketers' reunion
Former Pakistani all-rounderMudassar Nazar was one of the foreign invitees at the colorful and enjoyable3rd Edition of Kenya Past Cricketers' Reunion held in Nairobi last week. Thi
Robin Singh resign as UAE coach, Mudassar Nazar appointed interim coach
The ECB later said Singh's time was up and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, would take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will begin the recruitment process
du Plessis joins Azharuddin-Elgar in 199 club
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has become the 11th man to be dismissed on 199 runs in Test cricket, second from South Africa.Having a previous Test high-score of 137, the stag
'Get out of the nets or he will kill you': Shoaib about to kill Babar
Pakistan's fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has smashed the heads of many batsmen with deadly bouncers in his playing career. He also had a special reputation as a crazy fast bowler. It w
'Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah's bunny'
There is a word in cricket called 'Bunny'. Bunny means the favorite victim of any bowler. Australian pacer Glenn McGrath's 'bunny' was England batsman Mike Atherton, who has taken
Color blind cricketers find it difficult to play with pink ball
BIPIN DANIWhile the questions have been raised about the visibility of the pink ball, former Pakistani opening batsman and right arm medium pacer Mudassar Nazar opines that the pro