Rahul Tewatia Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th May, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|128
|30
|7
|Innings
|93
|26
|13
|Not Out
|36
|7
|2
|Runs
|1576
|687
|190
|High Score
|59
|91
|35
|Average
|27.64
|36.15
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|143.92
|115.26
|52.77
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|2
|4
|0
|6S
|72
|25
|1
|4S
|139
|60
|21
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|128
|30
|7
|Innings
|90
|29
|12
|overs
|242.3
|218.3
|125
|Runs
|1810
|1048
|511
|wickets
|68
|44
|17
|bestinning
|3/4
|4/24
|7/98
|bestmatch
|3/4
|4/24
|9/157
|Average
|26.61
|23.81
|30.05
|econ
|7.46
|4.79
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|21.3
|29.7
|44.1
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
