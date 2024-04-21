
Rahul Tewatia Career, Records, Biography & More

Rahul Tewatia
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born20th May, 1993
Age31 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches128307
Innings932613
Not Out3672
Runs1576687190
High Score599135
Average27.6436.1517.27
Strike Rate143.92115.2652.77
100S000
50S240
6S72251
4S1396021
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 128307
Innings 902912
overs 242.3218.3125
Runs 18101048511
wickets 684417
bestinning 3/44/247/98
bestmatch 3/44/249/157
Average 26.6123.8130.05
econ 7.464.794.08
Strike Rate 21.329.744.1
4W 010
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Rahul Tewatia"
thumb

Rahul Tewatia heroic takes GT home in a low scoring affair

Gujrat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April). Exceptional bowling from Sai Kishore, who picked up 4 wickets to wrap up Punjab's innings on 142. In reply, eve

thumb

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ishant Sharma opens up on his final over tussle with Rahul Tewatia

Ishant Sharma was the talk of the town for his stellar bowling spell against Gujarat Titans in yesterday night's encounter against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmeda

thumb

Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

