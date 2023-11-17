
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Gurkeerat Singh Mann Career, Records, Biography & More

Gurkeerat Singh Mann Career, Records, Biography & More

Gurkeerat Singh Mann
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born29th Jun, 1990
Age34 years, 1 month12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches31189559
Innings31008588
Not Out123156
Runs13198533693471
High Score893139201
Average6.5025.7748.1242.32
Strike Rate100.00124.0689.3381.90
100S0057
50S072520
6S0705940
4S2188340471
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 31189559
Innings 3194777
overs 1037238.5693.1
Runs 6826211472138
wickets 083355
bestinning 2/155/295/38
bestmatch 2/155/299/52
Average 32.7534.7538.87
econ 6.807.084.803.08
Strike Rate 27.743.475.6
4W 0005
5W 0011
10w 0000
News related "Gurkeerat Singh Mann"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

thumb

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar picks Dream best XI of the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled his best XI from the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season in the league,

thumb

IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard congratulates Hardik Pandya after winning the finals against Rajasthan Royals

The IPL 2022 finals have been played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The skipper of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson won the to

thumb

IPL 2022: It was one of the most memorable seasons: David Miller

Gujarat Titans batsman David Miller claimed the 2022 IPL season will go down in history as one of his most memorable in the Indian Premier League and praised the spirit of the winn

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.