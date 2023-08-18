
Jaydev Unadkat Career, Records, Biography & More

Jaydev Unadkat
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born18th Oct, 1991
Age32 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4710173117107
Innings5006860132
Not Out200361431
Runs36005145031855
High Score1400585792
Average12.0016.0610.9318.36
Strike Rate40.44133.1676.3251.28
100S000000
50S000118
6S100251942
4S2003637184
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4710173117107
Innings 7710172117185
overs 795234.4618.11027.23031.3
Runs 231209301494848838920
wickets 3814210169393
bestinning 2/504/413/385/255/238/39
bestmatch 3/674/413/385/255/2313/103
Average 77.0026.1221.5023.5628.8922.69
econ 2.924.018.688.004.752.94
Strike Rate 158.039.014.817.636.446.2
4W 0102618
5W 0002223
10w 000005
News related "Jaydev Unadkat"
thumb

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex in County Championship

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat hassigned with Sussex for his maiden season in the County Championship. There, hewill play with his India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.As Su

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian cricketer to take 700 international wickets

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwinwas on the verge of a new feat in international cricket before the first Testagainst West Indies. He was just four wickets short of 700 wickets

thumb

KL Rahul likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2023

As anticipated following Sunday'smatch between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indianteam management's injury concerns continue to develop. In all likelih

thumb

IPL 2023: LSG pacer Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fastbowler Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury on Sunday during the trainingsession and will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

thumb

Jaydev Unadkat still in India, out of first Test against Bangladesh

After 12 years, Jaydev Unadkatgot a call-up to India's Test team. But he is not joining the team before thestart of the match. Bangladesh and India will meet in the first match of

thumb

"Jaydev Unadkat may not play this series" - Dinesh Karthiks

Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik believes Jaydev Unadkat, the latest addition to Team India's squad, may not make the starting XI during the upcoming two-game Test series agains

thumb

Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side

India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,

thumb

Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years

As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex

thumb

Unadkat expresses displeasure over exclusion from recent overseas squads

Jaydev Unadkat has been in the headlines lately for expressing his disappointment over his exclusion from India's overseas squads. The southpaw had an impressive 2019-20 Ranji seas

thumb

Jaffer hilariously takes a dig at Vaughan for his statement on Kohli and Kane

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has often triggered a massive uproar on social media by his controversial statements over the Indian national cricket team and the players. V

thumb

IPL 2021: Unadkat reveals the strategy behind dismissing Prithvi Shaw

It was so good to see Jaydev Unadkat starting this IPL season in a grand fashion. After delving into series of failures, disappointments and frustration in the past few seasons, Un

thumb

Have a lot of experience now I can say of handling tough situations: Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat was on the receiving end of trolls and abuses in the wake of his poor performances in the last few seasons in the Indian Premier League

Latest News

