Jaydev Unadkat Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|18th Oct, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 9 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|10
|173
|117
|107
|Innings
|5
|0
|0
|68
|60
|132
|Not Out
|2
|0
|0
|36
|14
|31
|Runs
|36
|0
|0
|514
|503
|1855
|High Score
|14
|0
|0
|58
|57
|92
|Average
|12.00
|16.06
|10.93
|18.36
|Strike Rate
|40.44
|133.16
|76.32
|51.28
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|25
|19
|42
|4S
|2
|0
|0
|36
|37
|184
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|10
|173
|117
|107
|Innings
|7
|7
|10
|172
|117
|185
|overs
|79
|52
|34.4
|618.1
|1027.2
|3031.3
|Runs
|231
|209
|301
|4948
|4883
|8920
|wickets
|3
|8
|14
|210
|169
|393
|bestinning
|2/50
|4/41
|3/38
|5/25
|5/23
|8/39
|bestmatch
|3/67
|4/41
|3/38
|5/25
|5/23
|13/103
|Average
|77.00
|26.12
|21.50
|23.56
|28.89
|22.69
|econ
|2.92
|4.01
|8.68
|8.00
|4.75
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|158.0
|39.0
|14.8
|17.6
|36.4
|46.2
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|18
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
News related "Jaydev Unadkat"
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat to play for Sussex in County Championship
India pacer Jaydev Unadkat hassigned with Sussex for his maiden season in the County Championship. There, hewill play with his India and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.As Su
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes third Indian cricketer to take 700 international wickets
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwinwas on the verge of a new feat in international cricket before the first Testagainst West Indies. He was just four wickets short of 700 wickets
KL Rahul likely to miss the remainder of IPL 2023
As anticipated following Sunday'smatch between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indianteam management's injury concerns continue to develop. In all likelih
IPL 2023: LSG pacer Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fastbowler Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury on Sunday during the trainingsession and will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
Jaydev Unadkat still in India, out of first Test against Bangladesh
After 12 years, Jaydev Unadkatgot a call-up to India's Test team. But he is not joining the team before thestart of the match. Bangladesh and India will meet in the first match of
"Jaydev Unadkat may not play this series" - Dinesh Karthiks
Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik believes Jaydev Unadkat, the latest addition to Team India's squad, may not make the starting XI during the upcoming two-game Test series agains
Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh, KL Rahul to lead the side
India captain Rohit Sharmareturned home after suffering a thumb injury while fielding in the second ODImatch in Dhaka a few days ago. Eventually, he missed the third ODI too. Now,
Jaydev Unadkat included in India's Test squad after 12 years
As a replacement for the injuredMohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat has been included in India's Test squad for the Bangladeshseries. Unadkat will join the team in Chattogram in the nex
Unadkat expresses displeasure over exclusion from recent overseas squads
Jaydev Unadkat has been in the headlines lately for expressing his disappointment over his exclusion from India's overseas squads. The southpaw had an impressive 2019-20 Ranji seas
Jaffer hilariously takes a dig at Vaughan for his statement on Kohli and Kane
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has often triggered a massive uproar on social media by his controversial statements over the Indian national cricket team and the players. V
IPL 2021: Unadkat reveals the strategy behind dismissing Prithvi Shaw
It was so good to see Jaydev Unadkat starting this IPL season in a grand fashion. After delving into series of failures, disappointments and frustration in the past few seasons, Un
Have a lot of experience now I can say of handling tough situations: Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat was on the receiving end of trolls and abuses in the wake of his poor performances in the last few seasons in the Indian Premier League