
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ishant Sharma Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ishant Sharma Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ishant Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Sep, 1988
Age35 years, 11 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1058014151126152
Innings1422833446193
Not Out47132262067
Runs785728661761090
High Score57135103166
Average8.264.808.008.256.768.65
Strike Rate30.5635.4688.8883.5447.0531.91
100S000000
50S100002
6S100215
4S8861512121
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1058014151126152
Innings 1887814151123269
overs 3193.2622.146.2538.2997.44511
Runs 1007835634004180524913788
wickets 3111158123183483
bestinning 7/744/342/345/125/217/24
bestmatch 10/1084/342/345/125/2111/51
Average 32.4030.9850.0033.9828.6828.54
econ 3.155.728.637.765.263.05
Strike Rate 61.632.434.726.232.756.0
4W 106011021
5W 11001116
10w 100002
News related "Ishant Sharma"
thumb

Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024

In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc

thumb

Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I

thumb

"IPL 2024: WATCH : Andre Russell Applauds Ishant Sharma's Impressive Toe-Crushing Yorker"

In the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2024, Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well in the final over

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mohammed Siraj is currently the star in India’s pace bowling unit, Ishant Sharma

Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma labelled Mohammed Siraj as the best pacer in India's squad at the moment. He added that the effects of Jasprit Bumrah depend

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

IPL 2023: David Warner lauds Ishant Sharma after DC's win over GT

Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner lauded Ishant Sharma after the team's memorable win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. It was one heck of a

thumb

Ishant Sharma opens up on his final over tussle with Rahul Tewatia

Ishant Sharma was the talk of the town for his stellar bowling spell against Gujarat Titans in yesterday night's encounter against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmeda

thumb

Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A

thumb

Suresh Raina posts a special tweet for Ishant Sharma after DC's stunning win over GT

Delhi Capitals locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the IPL 2023 at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC won the toss and op

thumb

Rahane, Ishant likely to lose central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill Set for Promotion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to remove players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its central contract list. On the other hand, batsmen Shubma

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.