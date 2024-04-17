Ishant Sharma Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Sep, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 11 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|80
|14
|151
|126
|152
|Innings
|142
|28
|3
|34
|46
|193
|Not Out
|47
|13
|2
|26
|20
|67
|Runs
|785
|72
|8
|66
|176
|1090
|High Score
|57
|13
|5
|10
|31
|66
|Average
|8.26
|4.80
|8.00
|8.25
|6.76
|8.65
|Strike Rate
|30.56
|35.46
|88.88
|83.54
|47.05
|31.91
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|4S
|88
|6
|1
|5
|12
|121
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|105
|80
|14
|151
|126
|152
|Innings
|188
|78
|14
|151
|123
|269
|overs
|3193.2
|622.1
|46.2
|538.2
|997.4
|4511
|Runs
|10078
|3563
|400
|4180
|5249
|13788
|wickets
|311
|115
|8
|123
|183
|483
|bestinning
|7/74
|4/34
|2/34
|5/12
|5/21
|7/24
|bestmatch
|10/108
|4/34
|2/34
|5/12
|5/21
|11/51
|Average
|32.40
|30.98
|50.00
|33.98
|28.68
|28.54
|econ
|3.15
|5.72
|8.63
|7.76
|5.26
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|61.6
|32.4
|34.7
|26.2
|32.7
|56.0
|4W
|10
|6
|0
|1
|10
|21
|5W
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Ishant Sharma"
Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024
In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc
Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win
Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I
"IPL 2024: WATCH : Andre Russell Applauds Ishant Sharma's Impressive Toe-Crushing Yorker"
In the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2024, Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well in the final over
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mohammed Siraj is currently the star in India’s pace bowling unit, Ishant Sharma
Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma labelled Mohammed Siraj as the best pacer in India's squad at the moment. He added that the effects of Jasprit Bumrah depend
Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a
IPL 2023: David Warner lauds Ishant Sharma after DC's win over GT
Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner lauded Ishant Sharma after the team's memorable win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. It was one heck of a
Ishant Sharma opens up on his final over tussle with Rahul Tewatia
Ishant Sharma was the talk of the town for his stellar bowling spell against Gujarat Titans in yesterday night's encounter against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmeda
Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A
Suresh Raina posts a special tweet for Ishant Sharma after DC's stunning win over GT
Delhi Capitals locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the IPL 2023 at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC won the toss and op
Rahane, Ishant likely to lose central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill Set for Promotion
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to remove players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its central contract list. On the other hand, batsmen Shubma
IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match
The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match