Karn Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|23rd Oct, 1987
|Age
|36 years, 9 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|159
|110
|82
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|106
|88
|116
|Not Out
|1
|0
|0
|28
|17
|12
|Runs
|8
|0
|0
|1462
|1661
|2518
|High Score
|4
|0
|0
|67
|109
|120
|Average
|8.00
|18.74
|23.39
|24.21
|Strike Rate
|28.57
|125.06
|96.96
|49.19
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|15
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|64
|71
|46
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|105
|110
|309
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|159
|110
|82
|Innings
|2
|2
|1
|148
|104
|127
|overs
|49
|19
|4
|469.2
|886.2
|1970
|Runs
|238
|125
|28
|3539
|4185
|6396
|wickets
|4
|0
|1
|137
|137
|230
|bestinning
|2/95
|1/28
|5/24
|5/13
|8/38
|bestmatch
|4/238
|1/28
|5/24
|5/13
|11/140
|Average
|59.50
|28.00
|25.83
|30.54
|27.80
|econ
|4.85
|6.57
|7.00
|7.54
|4.72
|3.24
|Strike Rate
|73.5
|24.0
|20.5
|38.8
|51.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|13
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
