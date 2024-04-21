
Karn Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More

Karn Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born23rd Oct, 1987
Age36 years, 9 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12115911082
Innings20010688116
Not Out100281712
Runs800146216612518
High Score40067109120
Average8.0018.7423.3924.21
Strike Rate28.57125.0696.9649.19
100S000012
50S0002515
6S000647146
4S000105110309
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12115911082
Innings 221148104127
overs 49194469.2886.21970
Runs 23812528353941856396
wickets 401137137230
bestinning 2/951/285/245/138/38
bestmatch 4/2381/285/245/1311/140
Average 59.5028.0025.8330.5427.80
econ 4.856.577.007.544.723.24
Strike Rate 73.524.020.538.851.3
4W 000209
5W 0001313
10w 000002
News related "Karn Sharma"
thumb

KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run

Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Parnell, Maxwell star in RCB's thumping win over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilated Rajasthan Royals by a thumping margin of 112 runs in India Premier League (IPL). RCB wrapped RR for a scanty total of 59 runs in Jaipur on 1

thumb

Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean

thumb

Kohli, du Plessis demolish Mumbai, Bangalore win by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore havestarted the IPL 2023 campaign with a bang by defeating the five-time championsMumbai Indians by 8 wickets on Sunday (April 2) in Bengaluru. Kohli an

thumb

Ruturaj Gaikwad achieves unbelievable record, smashes seven sixes in over

Ruturaj Gaikwad gained globalrecognition long ago thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this timehe made history in the Indian domestic tournament. The Maharashtra captain

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

