Varun Aaron Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|29th Oct, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|9
|95
|78
|63
|Innings
|14
|3
|33
|41
|95
|Not Out
|5
|2
|18
|12
|19
|Runs
|35
|8
|133
|309
|799
|High Score
|9
|6
|17
|34
|72
|Average
|3.88
|8.00
|8.86
|10.65
|10.51
|Strike Rate
|31.81
|53.33
|72.28
|77.44
|41.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|4
|9
|12
|4S
|4
|1
|11
|27
|103
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|9
|95
|78
|63
|Innings
|14
|9
|93
|77
|99
|overs
|198.1
|63.2
|319.5
|612.3
|1584.4
|Runs
|947
|419
|2731
|3350
|5481
|wickets
|18
|11
|93
|124
|167
|bestinning
|3/97
|3/24
|3/16
|6/37
|6/32
|bestmatch
|3/97
|3/24
|3/16
|6/37
|8/53
|Average
|52.61
|38.09
|29.36
|27.01
|32.82
|econ
|4.77
|6.61
|8.53
|5.46
|3.45
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|34.5
|20.6
|29.6
|56.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
