
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Mandeep Singh Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Mandeep Singh Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Mandeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born18th Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 7 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches319812592
Innings3171112146
Not Out1361219
Runs87373837406232
High Score5299119235
Average43.5027.6837.4049.07
Strike Rate119.17128.2776.0754.04
100S00415
50S1182733
6S1975347
4S11380300721
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 319812592
Innings 0262430
overs 050.382.3107.4
Runs 0337458342
wickets 016141
bestinning 3/212/31/13
bestmatch 3/212/31/13
Average 21.0632.71342.00
econ 6.675.553.17
Strike Rate 18.935.3646.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Mandeep Singh"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dinesh Karthik registers unwanted record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalorewicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has made unwanted history by setting anunexpected record. He now holds the record for most ducks in the Indian Premie

thumb

This shot is unbecoming of him: Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Former India captain AakashChopra has criticized Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, for theshot he chose that got him out in the IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kin

thumb

Delhi Capitals set to release five cricketers including Shardul Thakur

Before the retention deadline,the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals will release its key players. The retentiondeadline is November 15, and teams must provide a list of retained players

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.