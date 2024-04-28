Dinesh Karthik Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|1st Jun, 1985
|Age
|39 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|94
|60
|385
|252
|167
|Innings
|42
|79
|48
|342
|222
|254
|Not Out
|1
|21
|22
|79
|37
|19
|Runs
|1025
|1752
|686
|7081
|7358
|9620
|High Score
|129
|79
|55
|97
|154
|213
|Average
|25.00
|30.20
|26.38
|26.92
|39.77
|40.93
|Strike Rate
|49.27
|73.24
|142.61
|135.31
|91.90
|58.68
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|28
|50S
|7
|9
|1
|32
|39
|43
|6S
|4
|15
|28
|234
|0
|0
|4S
|134
|176
|71
|688
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|94
|60
|385
|252
|167
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|20
|Runs
|0
|0
|18
|28
|0
|130
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|28.00
|econ
|18.00
|9.33
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Dinesh Karthik"
If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him: Yuvraj on Karthik
Choosing the two wicketkeepersfor the 15-man squad will be one of the biggest selection issues for India for theupcoming T20 World Cup.Former India all-rounder YuvrajSingh is parti
KKR hold their nerve in the end as they defeat RCB by only 1 run
Kolkata Knight Riders won a thriller at the Eden Gardens as they've beaten Royal Challengers Bangaluru by just 1 run on Sunday (21st April). Phil Salt's blitzkrieg 48, Shreyas Iyer
Karthik prepared to do everything to play in the World Cup
In the ongoing IPL, Dinesh Karthik is in fantastic form. The T20 World Cup is set to begin in June in the United States and the West Indies. With his impressive performances, Dines
I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu believes DineshKarthik should be selected to play for India one last time in the T20 World Cup2024. Karthik, who is right-handed, has been in incredible form while pl
Dinesh Karthik is really making a push for the World Cup team: Flower
Andy Flower, head coach of theRoyal Challengers Bengaluru, stated that Dinesh Karthik is compellinglyjustifying his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.Although Royal Challeng
I had to be tough with him: Karthik reveals his bitter relationship with Kuldeep
Indian wicket-keeper batterDinesh Karthik has spoken out about his strained friendship with Kuldeep Yadav,whom he played with in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Kolkata Kn
"They could have really helped me grow" - Dinesh Karthik reveals his biggest regret of IPL
The former Indian cricketer and RCB's veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently busy with his franchise in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart f
IPL 2024: Watch - Virender Sehwag trolls Punjab Kings on air during game vs RCB
The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings during their second encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium a
Dinesh Karthik's ice cool finishing gives RCB the taste of first victory of the season
Royal Challengers Bangaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on Monday (25th March) at Chinnaswami stadium. Virat Kohli's fantastic 77 off 49 balls and Dinesh Karthik's ice cool fini
Dinesh Karthik drops retirement hints after IPL 2024 opener
Royal Challengers Bengaluruwicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik alluded to his potential retirement from theIPL at the conclusion of this season on Friday, March 22 at the Chepauk,fo
Karthik: I thought Mustafizur bowled brilliantly
Bangladesh's very own cutter master Mustafizur Rahman has set the stage on fire, as he picked up 4 wickets for 29 in the opening game against RCB. Everyone in the cricketing world
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se