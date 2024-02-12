Hannan Sarkar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Dec, 1982
|Age
|41 years, 8 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|20
|7
|81
|92
|Innings
|33
|20
|7
|79
|170
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|662
|383
|104
|1633
|4267
|High Score
|76
|61
|44
|116
|121
|Average
|20.06
|19.14
|14.85
|20.67
|25.24
|Strike Rate
|46.65
|53.71
|155.22
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|5
|3
|0
|12
|29
|6S
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|90
|36
|17
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|20
|7
|81
|92
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0.30000000000000004
|0
|84
|442.1
|Runs
|0
|13
|0
|426
|1544
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|8
|36
|bestinning
|4/35
|5/58
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|53.25
|42.88
|econ
|26.00
|5.07
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|63.00
|73.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Hannan Sarkar"
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu becomes Bangladesh's new chief selector
Finally, changes are coming tothe selection panel of the national team. Two selectors, Minhajul Abedin Nannuand Habibul Bashar Sumon, have left after being in the selection panel o
Tamim Iqbal manages 15 bats for U19 cricketers
A few days ago, the Bangladesh U19team won the Youth Asia Cup. The World Cup campaign is ahead for the youngsters.And before going to the World Cup, Tamim Iqbal, the former captain
Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach
Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann
Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel
When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former
No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour
Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga
Rajshahi disappointed with Ashraful's performance
There is no big star in the team, so former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful seems to have taken away all the lights of the Minister Group Rajshahi. But he has failed miserably
Waqar Younis was impressed with Rana
Bangladesh premier League (BPL) is often regarded as the domestic talent hunt program. In the last edition of BPL, if it comes the point of outcome, then Mehedi Hasan Rana is undou
Dimuth Karunaratne advised not to lose heart
Former Bangladeshi opener Hannan Sarkar has a message for Sri Lankan captain , who, on Friday lost the wicket off the first ball in a World Cup match (against South Africa at the R
Tamim Iqbal in front of new milestone
Bangladesh national cricket team opener Tamim Iqbal, dashing hard hitter of the ball is one the verge of another milestone. Tamim Iqbal has already become the leading scorer with t
Base prices of Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL-9 auction
Jannatul Naym PiealA total of four Bangladeshi cricketers have been picked for the auction of the ninth season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL-9 auction is scheduled to tak
Captain Mashrafe admitted to hospital
Azmal Tanjim Shakir Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the ODI and T20 captain of Bangladesh, has been admitted to hospital for Dengue cases. In Friday early night, outbreak of fever increased.
Shakib Al Hasan is among all time greats of World Cup
India’s popular sports website ‘Sportskeeda’ has selected and published an all time best eleven of the cricket’s most auspicious tournament – the World Cup where ace all rounder Sh