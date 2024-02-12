
Hannan Sarkar

Hannan Sarkar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born1st Dec, 1982
Age41 years, 8 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches172078192
Innings3320779170
Not Out00001
Runs66238310416334267
High Score766144116121
Average20.0619.1414.8520.6725.24
Strike Rate46.6553.71155.22
100S00012
50S5301229
6S02200
4S90361700
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 172078192
Innings 01000
overs 00.30000000000000004084442.1
Runs 01304261544
wickets 000836
bestinning 4/355/58
bestmatch 4/35
Average 53.2542.88
econ 26.005.073.49
Strike Rate 63.0073.6
4W 00010
5W 00001
10w 00000
News related "Hannan Sarkar"
thumb

Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu becomes Bangladesh's new chief selector

Finally, changes are coming tothe selection panel of the national team. Two selectors, Minhajul Abedin Nannuand Habibul Bashar Sumon, have left after being in the selection panel o

thumb

Tamim Iqbal manages 15 bats for U19 cricketers

A few days ago, the Bangladesh U19team won the Youth Asia Cup. The World Cup campaign is ahead for the youngsters.And before going to the World Cup, Tamim Iqbal, the former captain

thumb

Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach

Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann

thumb

Mehrab Hossain appointed for Bangladesh age-level selection panel

When Mehrab Hossain scored hisfirst century as a cricketer of the Bangladesh national team in 1999, no onehad an idea that anyone from Bangladesh could score a century. This former

thumb

No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour

Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga

thumb

Rajshahi disappointed with Ashraful's performance

There is no big star in the team, so former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful seems to have taken away all the lights of the Minister Group Rajshahi. But he has failed miserably

thumb

Waqar Younis was impressed with Rana

Bangladesh premier League (BPL) is often regarded as the domestic talent hunt program. In the last edition of BPL, if it comes the point of outcome, then Mehedi Hasan Rana is undou

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne advised not to lose heart

Former Bangladeshi opener Hannan Sarkar has a message for Sri Lankan captain , who, on Friday lost the wicket off the first ball in a World Cup match (against South Africa at the R

thumb

Tamim Iqbal in front of new milestone

Bangladesh national cricket team opener Tamim Iqbal, dashing hard hitter of the ball is one the verge of another milestone. Tamim Iqbal has already become the leading scorer with t

thumb

Base prices of Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL-9 auction

Jannatul Naym PiealA total of four Bangladeshi cricketers have been picked for the auction of the ninth season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL-9 auction is scheduled to tak

thumb

Captain Mashrafe admitted to hospital

Azmal Tanjim Shakir Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the ODI and T20 captain of Bangladesh, has been admitted to hospital for Dengue cases. In Friday early night, outbreak of fever increased.

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan is among all time greats of World Cup

India’s popular sports website ‘Sportskeeda’ has selected and published an all time best eleven of the cricket’s most auspicious tournament – the World Cup where ace all rounder Sh

