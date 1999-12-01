Tanzid Hasan Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|1st Dec, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 8 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|21
|51
|18
|Innings
|1
|21
|49
|32
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|437
|1305
|1350
|High Score
|0
|79
|142
|145
|Average
|0.00
|24.27
|27.18
|43.54
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|110.63
|83.33
|76.27
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|3
|50S
|0
|2
|7
|6
|6S
|0
|17
|30
|27
|4S
|0
|32
|147
|164
News related "Tanzid Hasan"
Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba
Nahid Rana's fiery fifer hands Shinepukur a convincing victory over Mohammedan
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 6 wickets in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). Shinepukur's Nahid Rana picked up fifer reduced Mohammedan for a paltry to
Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers
Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c
Tamim gives credit to everyone, has no regret on missing out century
Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to seal the ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim play
Tanzid Hasan Tamim surpasses Marnus Labuschagne to set a new record
As Tanzid Hasan Tamim wasn’t in the starting eleven, he wasn’t about to play the game. But in that match he made a new record. Suddenly Tanzid Tamim got chance in place of Soumya S
Blitzkrieg batting from Rishad and Tanzid Tamim seals the series for Bangladesh by 2-1
Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March). Sri Lanka gave a target of 236 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 23
Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs
Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
Tanzid Tamim not happy even after playing match-winning innings
After starting the tournamentwith a win, Chattogram Challengers lost the second match. The team won again inthe third match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has made a big contribution to the t
Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka
Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL
Tanzid Tamim wants to play his best cricket in BPL 2024
Tanzid Hasan Tamim got a bigchance in the ODI World Cup last year. But he failed to use that opportunity.He has already worked with the coaches on those mistakes made in the World
Tanzid Tamim wants to continue to good performance in World Cup
Bangladesh's losing streakcontinues in the World Cup. In the last match, the Tigers surrenderedhelplessly in front of India. India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win theirfourth c