  Sandeep Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More

Sandeep Sharma Career, Records, Biography & More

Sandeep Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born18th May, 1993
Age31 years, 2 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21706452
Innings1413168
Not Out1311911
Runs1104195605
High Score1132651
Average10.4016.2510.61
Strike Rate100.0085.2470.9036.64
100S0000
50S0001
6S0020
4S081478
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21706452
Innings 21696484
overs 7622.3554.21691.5
Runs 73467426744977
wickets 1183100183
bestinning 1/394/87/197/25
bestmatch 1/394/87/1910/82
Average 73.0025.5426.7427.19
econ 10.427.504.822.94
Strike Rate 42.020.433.255.4
4W 03110
5W 00411
10w 0001
News related "Sandeep Sharma"
thumb

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century powers Rajasthan to a 9 wicket victory over MI

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Tuesday (23rd April) in Jaipur. Sandeep Sharma's fiery fifer reduced Mumbai Indians to 179, despite being in a platform to pass

thumb

Sandeep Sharma to miss Rajasthan's next match against Gujarat

According to assistant coachShane Bond, the Rajasthan Royals will be without fast bowler Sandeep Sharma forWednesday's encounter against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. This follows

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma takes a stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' bowler Sandeep Sharma took a stunning catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the 42nd game atWankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Sandeep Sharma pulled off an acrobatic ca

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

Latest News

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

