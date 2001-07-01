
Hasan Murad Career, Biography & More

Hasan Murad
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jul, 2001
Age23 years, 1 month11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches164022
Innings52131
Not Out278
Runs684175
High Score42123
Average2.006.007.60
Strike Rate75.0049.1221.60
100S000
50S000
6S023
4S1617
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 164022
Innings 154037
overs 48.3360.4794.3
Runs 30614292166
wickets 1564106
bestinning 2/184/198/119
bestmatch 2/184/199/66
Average 20.4022.3220.43
econ 6.303.962.72
Strike Rate 19.433.844.9
4W 033
5W 0010
10w 000
News related "Hasan Murad"
thumb

Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers

Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c

thumb

Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL

Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t

thumb

Nannu exlplains reasons behind Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud's inclusion in Test squad

Bangladesh will play home seriesagainst New Zealand at the end of this month. Several changes were made to thesquad announced for the two-Test series. Chief selector Minhajul Abedi

thumb

Uncapped Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad called up for New Zealand Tests

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.Pacer Hasan Mahmud and spinner Hasan Murad have been called up in th

thumb

India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day

Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla

thumb

Three changes in Bangladesh A squad for second Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made changes in the Bangladesh'A’ squad for the second four-day match against India 'A'. They announced thesquad for the second unofficial Test w

thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Shinepukur stun Gazi Group in low-scoring encounter

Shinepukur Cricket Club has picked up an important win against the strong Gazi Group Cricketers in a low-scoring encounter on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in

thumb

Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win

Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon

thumb

NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3

Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"

thumb

BKSP greets nine World Cup winners with Tk 1 lakh

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) have given Tk 1 lakh as a reception and gift to nine cricketers who have won the World Cup for Bangl

