Virender Sehwag Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Virender Sehwag
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born20th Oct, 1978
Age45 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10425119159332194
Innings18024518157321321
Not Out69061411
Runs8586827339440611045414683
High Score31921968122219319
Average49.3435.0521.8826.8934.0547.36
Strike Rate82.23104.33145.38147.83
100S2315021642
50S32382245755
6S911361614700
4S123311324348700
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10425119159332194
Innings 9114612800
overs 621.5732159.41001.31435.4
Runs 189438532049651544470
wickets 4096022142105
bestinning 5/1044/63/144/65/104
bestmatch 5/1184/63/144/6
Average 47.3540.1322.5436.2942.57
econ 3.045.2620.008.315.143.11
Strike Rate 93.245.716.242.382.0
4W 010030
5W 100001
10w 000000
News related "Virender Sehwag"
thumb

No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World

thumb

Ravi Shastri's Playful Declaration: 'Hottie, Naughty, and Sixtyyyy' ft. Virender Shewag response

In the midst of cricket fever during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, a series of eyebrow-raising tweets from Ravi Shastri's social media account sent fans into a state

thumb

Dube's ticket should be confirmed for the T20 World Cup: Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the former Indiabatter, has expressed his support for Shivam Dube's inclusion in the squad forthe upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States o

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Virender Sehwag trolls Punjab Kings on air during game vs RCB

The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings during their second encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium a

thumb

Sehwag takes dig at England's decision to take chef to India

England national cricket team isgoing to tour India after a few days. The Telegraph has reported that theEnglish will take the team's cricketers, coaching staff, and famous cook Om

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success

thumb

Maybe that snub motivated him: Sehwag on Rohit's exclusion from 2011 World Cup

If the legendary Indian openerVirender Sehwag had been in charge of selecting the 2011 World Cup squad, hewould have included Rohit Sharma on the roster.The likes of Suresh Raina a

thumb

Rohit Sharma creates multiple records with scintillating World Cup century

India captain Rohit Sharma hasregistered multiple records during their second match in the ongoing ICC ODIWorld Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Rohit bea

thumb

Aakash Chopra thinks dropped catch of Mitchell Marsh brought India win against Australia

Former India cricketer AakashChopra has praised Virat Kohli for delivering a decisive innings in the WorldCup 2023 match between India and Australia, after being dropped at 12 in t

thumb

Sehwag reacts after England's humiliating defeat against New Zealand

England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler ran through a horrific defeat at the hands of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament opener at Narendra

thumb

Sehwag wants Afghanistan to beat Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his controversial statements, stunned fans with his comments on Pakistan team's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.Former

Latest News

