Virender Sehwag Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Oct, 1978
|Age
|45 years, 9 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|104
|251
|19
|159
|332
|194
|Innings
|180
|245
|18
|157
|321
|321
|Not Out
|6
|9
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Runs
|8586
|8273
|394
|4061
|10454
|14683
|High Score
|319
|219
|68
|122
|219
|319
|Average
|49.34
|35.05
|21.88
|26.89
|34.05
|47.36
|Strike Rate
|82.23
|104.33
|145.38
|147.83
|100S
|23
|15
|0
|2
|16
|42
|50S
|32
|38
|2
|24
|57
|55
|6S
|91
|136
|16
|147
|0
|0
|4S
|1233
|1132
|43
|487
|0
|0
|Innings
|91
|146
|1
|28
|0
|0
|overs
|621.5
|732
|1
|59.4
|1001.3
|1435.4
|Runs
|1894
|3853
|20
|496
|5154
|4470
|wickets
|40
|96
|0
|22
|142
|105
|bestinning
|5/104
|4/6
|3/14
|4/6
|5/104
|bestmatch
|5/118
|4/6
|3/14
|4/6
|Average
|47.35
|40.13
|22.54
|36.29
|42.57
|econ
|3.04
|5.26
|20.00
|8.31
|5.14
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|93.2
|45.7
|16.2
|42.3
|82.0
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Virender Sehwag"
No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI
Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World
Ravi Shastri's Playful Declaration: 'Hottie, Naughty, and Sixtyyyy' ft. Virender Shewag response
In the midst of cricket fever during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, a series of eyebrow-raising tweets from Ravi Shastri's social media account sent fans into a state
Dube's ticket should be confirmed for the T20 World Cup: Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, the former Indiabatter, has expressed his support for Shivam Dube's inclusion in the squad forthe upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States o
IPL 2024: Watch - Virender Sehwag trolls Punjab Kings on air during game vs RCB
The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings during their second encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium a
Sehwag takes dig at England's decision to take chef to India
England national cricket team isgoing to tour India after a few days. The Telegraph has reported that theEnglish will take the team's cricketers, coaching staff, and famous cook Om
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success
Maybe that snub motivated him: Sehwag on Rohit's exclusion from 2011 World Cup
If the legendary Indian openerVirender Sehwag had been in charge of selecting the 2011 World Cup squad, hewould have included Rohit Sharma on the roster.The likes of Suresh Raina a
Rohit Sharma creates multiple records with scintillating World Cup century
India captain Rohit Sharma hasregistered multiple records during their second match in the ongoing ICC ODIWorld Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Rohit bea
Aakash Chopra thinks dropped catch of Mitchell Marsh brought India win against Australia
Former India cricketer AakashChopra has praised Virat Kohli for delivering a decisive innings in the WorldCup 2023 match between India and Australia, after being dropped at 12 in t
Sehwag reacts after England's humiliating defeat against New Zealand
England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler ran through a horrific defeat at the hands of the New Zealand cricket team in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament opener at Narendra
Sehwag wants Afghanistan to beat Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his controversial statements, stunned fans with his comments on Pakistan team's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.Former