Chris Martin
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Dec, 1974
|Age
|49 years, 8 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|71
|20
|6
|60
|142
|192
|Innings
|104
|7
|1
|7
|57
|244
|Not Out
|52
|2
|1
|6
|27
|115
|Runs
|123
|8
|5
|16
|86
|479
|High Score
|12
|3
|5
|5
|13
|25
|Average
|2.36
|1.60
|16.00
|2.86
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|29.62
|83.33
|59.25
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
