James McCollum Career, Biography & More

James McCollum
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born1st Aug, 1995
Age29 years, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches610275723
Innings1210275438
Not Out10224
Runs19918853310501339
High Score397379102119
Average18.0918.8021.3220.1939.38
Strike Rate39.6467.14125.1170.9452.38
100S00013
50S02246
6S011674
4S272654137177
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 610275723
Innings 00045
overs 0001421
Runs 0004888
wickets 00015
bestinning 1/145/32
bestmatch 1/145/55
Average 48.0017.60
econ 3.424.19
Strike Rate 84.025.2
4W 00000
5W 00001
10w 00000
