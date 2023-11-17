
Steve Harmison

NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Oct, 1978
Age45 years, 9 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6358228143211
Innings86250667270
Not Out2314013477
Runs743910112671888
High Score4918062549
Average11.798.272.208.099.78
Strike Rate57.1964.5384.61
100S000000
50S000000
6S1000000
4S9730200
Matches 6358228143211
Innings 1155722500
overs 2229.1483.16.384.11139.46562.2
Runs 7192248142668565820805
wickets 22676129184744
bestinning 7/125/331/135/415/337/12
bestmatch 11/765/331/135/415/33
Average 31.8232.6442.0023.0330.7527.96
econ 3.225.136.467.934.963.17
Strike Rate 59.1038.1039.0017.4037.1052.9
4W 1120260
5W 8101127
10w 100001
