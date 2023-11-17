Steve Harmison
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Oct, 1978
|Age
|45 years, 9 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|63
|58
|2
|28
|143
|211
|Innings
|86
|25
|0
|6
|67
|270
|Not Out
|23
|14
|0
|1
|34
|77
|Runs
|743
|91
|0
|11
|267
|1888
|High Score
|49
|18
|0
|6
|25
|49
|Average
|11.79
|8.27
|2.20
|8.09
|9.78
|Strike Rate
|57.19
|64.53
|84.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|97
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|63
|58
|2
|28
|143
|211
|Innings
|115
|57
|2
|25
|0
|0
|overs
|2229.1
|483.1
|6.3
|84.1
|1139.4
|6562.2
|Runs
|7192
|2481
|42
|668
|5658
|20805
|wickets
|226
|76
|1
|29
|184
|744
|bestinning
|7/12
|5/33
|1/13
|5/41
|5/33
|7/12
|bestmatch
|11/76
|5/33
|1/13
|5/41
|5/33
|Average
|31.82
|32.64
|42.00
|23.03
|30.75
|27.96
|econ
|3.22
|5.13
|6.46
|7.93
|4.96
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|59.10
|38.10
|39.00
|17.40
|37.10
|52.9
|4W
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|5W
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|27
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Steve Harmison"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Former England bowler Steve Harmison wants ICC to modify rule
Former England cricketer SteveHarmison has called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to expand theexisting ODI World Cup roster restriction of 15 players.Harmison argues t
I don't expect Jason Roy to come back: Steve Harmison
Jason Roy was excluded fromEngland's World Cup squad, and former England pacer Steve Harmison thinks it isthe end of his international career.England made a last-minute changein th
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Harmison wants Moeen in England Test squad
England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in the preliminary squad of 30, but it is not yet certain whether he will be in the final 15-member squad. There is a fierce battle for a place in
Harmison describes Shoaib's stupidity towards no. 11 in county cricket
Former England pacer Steve Harmison can never forget Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's behavior. At the 2003 County Championships, foreign cricketer Shoaib was throwing one ball a
Peter Siddle slams Steve Harmison
Australia pacer Peter Siddle has slammed former England fast-bowler Steve Harmison after the latter had mentioned that Steve Smith will forever be branded as a 'cheat' despite his
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the
Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018
Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In