Mohammad Kaif
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|29th Apr, 1979
|Age
|45 years, 3 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|120
|27
|132
|201
|90
|Innings
|25
|46
|5
|28
|87
|109
|Not Out
|11
|21
|0
|15
|35
|31
|Runs
|77
|141
|28
|69
|463
|756
|High Score
|19
|24
|22
|22
|37
|57
|Average
|5.50
|5.64
|5.60
|5.30
|8.90
|9.69
|Strike Rate
|30.07
|57.31
|71.79
|67.64
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4S
|8
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|120
|27
|132
|201
|90
|Innings
|29
|120
|27
|132
|0
|0
|overs
|574.3
|958.3
|98
|474.1
|1616.5
|2827.4
|Runs
|1866
|4981
|758
|3653
|8086
|8832
|wickets
|44
|157
|34
|162
|245
|303
|bestinning
|4/72
|6/23
|3/19
|4/10
|6/23
|7/14
|bestmatch
|6/117
|6/23
|3/19
|4/10
|6/23
|Average
|42.40
|31.72
|22.29
|22.54
|33.00
|29.14
|econ
|3.24
|5.19
|7.73
|7.70
|5.00
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|78.3
|36.6
|17.2
|17.5
|39.5
|55.9
|4W
|2
|5
|0
|2
|9
|0
|5W
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
News related "Ashish Nehra"
They put oil in their hands: Navjot Singh Sidhu criticizes SRH fielders
In the match against Punjab Kings,Sunrisers Hyderabad fielders dropped three catches in the last over. And socommentators Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Kaif severely criticized.P
Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad
Sanju Samson should be in India's squad for World Cup, says Mohammad Kaif
Former India international Mohammad Kaif has campaigned for Sanju Samson to be included in the ODI World Cup squad at home in a bid to solve the middle-class problem plaguing the n
'Who is our death bowler?'- Mohammad Kaif questions India's death bowling strategy
Jasprit Bumrah got injured beforethe T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, another experienced pacer Mohammed Shami also gotinjured before the ongoing Bangladesh series. India's bowling lineup
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh available for Legends Cricket League 2
New Delhi, July 25 Legends League cricket will be attended by Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both players were also part of the first season and made immense contributions to the seri
The Mohammad Kaif Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Kaif is a former Indian cricketer. Mohammad Kaif was born on Monday December 1st, 1980 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. Mohammad Kaif is from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh a
Kaif criticizes Kohli for leaving out Shreyas in first T20I
Former Indian right-handed batsman Mohammad Kaif criticized the Indian skipper for leaving out Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer in the first T20I against Australia.In the f
Chopra picks 6 best Indian fielders and picks Kohli at 6
India has been keeping sheer dominance in cricket domain due to fitness levels of its players. After the appointment India skipper Virat Kohli, it had weighed on making no compromi
Only Balaji and I could have cleared Yo-Yo test in our time: Kaif
Yo-Yo test is a substantial parameter to determine a player's fitness and based on the result, the coach decides which player deserves to be in the squad. If a player fails the tes
Kaif reminds Dhoni's 'nightmare' beginning in international cricket
In a recent interview with the Times of India, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has talked about Dhoni in details. He said that before the start of his international career, he s
Kaif questions Kohli's captaincy
In modern cricket, aggressive captains like Virat Kohli is rarely seen. In addition to inspiring every player on the team, he also knows how to make the spectators a part of the ga
Kaif picks best captain between MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly
After cricket appeared in Indian subcontinent, India has approached far better than any Asian countries which is unimaginable to say. They have produced some great players as well