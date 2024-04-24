Dwayne Bravo Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|7th Oct, 1983
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|164
|91
|564
|227
|100
|Innings
|71
|141
|74
|432
|198
|180
|Not Out
|1
|24
|17
|125
|30
|7
|Runs
|2200
|2968
|1255
|6905
|4046
|5302
|High Score
|113
|112
|66
|70
|112
|197
|Average
|31.42
|25.36
|22.01
|22.49
|24.08
|30.64
|Strike Rate
|48.59
|82.30
|115.03
|125.84
|100S
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|50S
|13
|10
|4
|20
|13
|30
|6S
|21
|58
|55
|334
|0
|0
|4S
|269
|240
|73
|442
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|164
|91
|564
|227
|100
|Innings
|61
|150
|77
|530
|0
|0
|overs
|1077.4
|1085.1
|250.5
|1814.2
|1434.5
|1837.3
|Runs
|3426
|5874
|2036
|14950
|7494
|5918
|wickets
|86
|199
|78
|619
|271
|177
|bestinning
|6/55
|6/43
|4/19
|5/23
|6/43
|6/11
|bestmatch
|6/84
|6/43
|4/19
|5/23
|6/43
|Average
|39.83
|29.51
|26.10
|24.15
|27.65
|33.43
|econ
|3.17
|5.41
|8.11
|8.23
|5.22
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|75.1
|32.7
|19.2
|17.5
|31.7
|62.2
|4W
|6
|6
|3
|11
|8
|9
|5W
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
