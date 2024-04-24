
  Dwayne Bravo Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Dwayne Bravo Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Dwayne Bravo
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born7th Oct, 1983
Age40 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4016491564227100
Innings7114174432198180
Not Out12417125307
Runs220029681255690540465302
High Score1131126670112197
Average31.4225.3622.0122.4924.0830.64
Strike Rate48.5982.30115.03125.84
100S320028
50S13104201330
6S21585533400
4S2692407344200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4016491564227100
Innings 611507753000
overs 1077.41085.1250.51814.21434.51837.3
Runs 3426587420361495074945918
wickets 8619978619271177
bestinning 6/556/434/195/236/436/11
bestmatch 6/846/434/195/236/43
Average 39.8329.5126.1024.1527.6533.43
econ 3.175.418.118.235.223.22
Strike Rate 75.132.719.217.531.762.2
4W 6631189
5W 210227
10w 000000
News related "Dwayne Bravo"
thumb

Mustafizur is very special: Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coachfor the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), praises Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanhighly and says that Mustafizur has got the one of the best slower balls

thumb

Sunil Narine becomes fourth player to play 500 T20s

On Friday in Bengaluru, KolkataKnight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Sunil Narine reached a significant milestoneagainst Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (I

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - MS Dhoni playfully refuses to shake hands with Dwayne Bravo after CSK's win against Gujarat Titans

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had fun with Dwayne Bravo after defeating Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in their previous battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 26

thumb

Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of upcoming CPL season

Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings fast bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was traded back to the Trinbago Knight Riders after two seasons with the St. Kitts &amp;amp; Nevis

thumb

Pathirana is the perfect replacement for Bravo, feels Irfan Pathan

Former Indian tempo player Irfan Pathan felt Chennai Super Kings have found a replacement for Dwayne Bravo in Matheesha Pathirana.Chennai Super Kings' young pacer Matheesha Pathira

thumb

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is now the highestwicket-taker in IPL history, having eclipsed Dwayne Bravo. On Thursday (May 11)at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the leg-spinner took his 184th wicket

thumb

Moeen, Russell, Narine, Pollard, Bravo, Nabi, Mujeeb to participate in BPL 2023

The question can be raised as tohow much excitement there was in the early part of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). But at the end of the BPL, many T20 superstars of the worldcr

thumb

Rashid Khan becomes second bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan, the T20 captain ofthe Afghanistan team, has touched a new milestone in the SA20 match between MICape Town and Pretoria Capitals. He becomes the second bowler to take 5

thumb

Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

thumb

IPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo retires but stays as CSK's new bowling coach

Former West Indies all-rounderDwayne Bravo has announced the end of his IPL career. He was the regular faceof the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He wil

thumb

Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls

After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad

