Gudakesh Motie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|29th Mar, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|1
|29
|32
|40
|Innings
|4
|5
|0
|8
|19
|51
|Not Out
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|19
|Runs
|52
|54
|0
|48
|222
|725
|High Score
|23
|39
|0
|22
|39
|110
|Average
|26.00
|18.00
|9.60
|22.20
|22.65
|Strike Rate
|61.17
|84.37
|84.21
|82.52
|54.55
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|13
|4S
|9
|5
|0
|3
|20
|88
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|7
|1
|29
|32
|40
|Innings
|8
|7
|1
|28
|32
|71
|overs
|134.2
|63.2
|4
|97
|276.2
|1171
|Runs
|417
|234
|29
|695
|1142
|3014
|wickets
|22
|14
|0
|29
|55
|141
|bestinning
|7/37
|4/23
|4/29
|4/23
|7/37
|bestmatch
|13/99
|4/23
|4/29
|4/23
|13/99
|Average
|18.95
|16.71
|23.96
|20.76
|21.37
|econ
|3.10
|3.69
|7.25
|7.16
|4.13
|2.57
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|27.1
|20.0
|30.1
|49.8
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Gudakesh Motie"
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series
West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers
The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
Holder's valiant knock keeps WI hope alive in Johannesburg
A dramatic collapse put South Africa in a par total of 320. They lost 8 wickets to score only 82 runs. It took Windies just four overs to skittle South Africa. The Proteas only cou
ICC announces February Player of the Month nominees
The ICC today announced the outstanding players nominated for the ICC Men's and Women's Awards of the Month for February 2023, capturing the exciting action that transpired in inte
Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour
Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series
Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might