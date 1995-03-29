
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Gudakesh Motie Career, Biography & More

Gudakesh Motie
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born29th Mar, 1995
Age29 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches471293240
Innings45081951
Not Out2203919
Runs5254048222725
High Score233902239110
Average26.0018.009.6022.2022.65
Strike Rate61.1784.3784.2182.5254.55
100S000001
50S000001
6S0302613
4S95032088
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 471293240
Innings 871283271
overs 134.263.2497276.21171
Runs 4172342969511423014
wickets 221402955141
bestinning 7/374/234/294/237/37
bestmatch 13/994/234/294/2313/99
Average 18.9516.7123.9620.7621.37
econ 3.103.697.257.164.132.57
Strike Rate 36.627.120.030.149.8
4W 110149
5W 200006
10w 100002
News related "Gudakesh Motie"
thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series

West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad

The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq

thumb

West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in

thumb

Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour

West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee

thumb

Holder's valiant knock keeps WI hope alive in Johannesburg

A dramatic collapse put South Africa in a par total of 320. They lost 8 wickets to score only 82 runs. It took Windies just four overs to skittle South Africa. The Proteas only cou

thumb

ICC announces February Player of the Month nominees

The ICC today announced the outstanding players nominated for the ICC Men's and Women's Awards of the Month for February 2023, capturing the exciting action that transpired in inte

thumb

Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.