Kieron Pollard Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th May, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 2 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|123
|101
|633
|167
|27
|Innings
|113
|83
|562
|151
|44
|Not Out
|9
|21
|167
|14
|2
|Runs
|2706
|1569
|12358
|3642
|1584
|High Score
|119
|75
|104
|119
|174
|Average
|26.01
|25.30
|31.28
|26.58
|37.71
|Strike Rate
|94.41
|135.14
|150.70
|100S
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4
|50S
|13
|6
|58
|19
|7
|6S
|135
|99
|827
|0
|0
|4S
|171
|94
|773
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|123
|101
|633
|167
|27
|Innings
|82
|63
|386
|109
|24
|overs
|379.1
|142.4
|955.4
|500
|135.1
|Runs
|2161
|1188
|7862
|2750
|436
|wickets
|55
|42
|312
|96
|14
|bestinning
|3/27
|4/25
|4/15
|5/17
|5/36
|bestmatch
|3/27
|4/25
|4/15
|5/17
|5/40
|Average
|39.29
|28.28
|25.19
|28.64
|31.14
|econ
|5.69
|8.32
|8.22
|5.50
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|41.3
|20.3
|18.3
|31.2
|57.9
|4W
|0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kieron Pollard"
Kieron Pollard and Tim David found guilty for breaching code of conduct of IPL
Kieron Pollard and Tim David were found guilty for breaching IPL's code of conduct. Tim David playeplayed crucial innings in this season, while Pollard is the coach of this franchi
Pollard backs Hardik Pandya to come good
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horror display against Chennai Super Kings. He gave away 26 runs in the final over, and scored only 2 from the six balss he faced. Howeve
Pollard backs Hardik Pandya to come good
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horror display against Chennai Super Kings. He gave away 26 runs in the final over, and scored only 2 from the six balss he faced. Howeve
Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to grab 100 catches in IPL
An additional feather was addedto the cap of Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma when he became thefourth player in IPL history to record 100 catches. On Sunday, April 7, 2024
Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain
MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the
England appoint Kieron Pollard as assistant coach for T20 World Cup
West Indies’ experiencedall-rounder Kieron Pollard has been added to the coaching panel of the Englandmen's cricket team. Pollard will serve as the assistant coach of the currentch
England to hire Kieron Pollard in coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2024
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) is going to add former West Indies captain Pollard to the coachingpanel ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.Pollard is called the peddler
Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message
It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 27-ball fifty seals massive win for Deccan Gladiators over New York Strikers
Deccan Gladiators continued theirwinning run over New York Strikers in the glitzy opening encounter of the 7thedition of Abu Dhabi T10. The night saw enthralling dance performances
Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal
In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C
There is no role for an anchor now in T20, says Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians and Indiannational team captain Rohit Sharma does not see any role of ‘anchoring’ in T20format. Rohit feels that even if he does not have the power-hitting skills in