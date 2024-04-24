
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ambati Rayudu Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Ambati Rayudu Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Ambati Rayudu
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born23rd Sep, 1985
Age38 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches55629517897
Innings505273168156
Not Out141422621
Runs169442607556076151
High Score12420100124210
Average47.0510.5026.2939.4845.56
Strike Rate79.0484.00124.74
100S301516
50S100314034
6S30022900
4S145550000
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 55629517897
Innings 90000
overs 20.10070.1133
Runs 12400406518
wickets 3001310
bestinning 1/54/454/43
bestmatch 1/54/45
Average 41.3331.2351.80
econ 6.145.783.89
Strike Rate 40.332.379.8
4W 00011
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Ambati Rayudu"
thumb

CSKvsLSG : Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes History as a Captain IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century and Shivam Dube's aggressive innings propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding total of 210/4 in their encounter against Lucknow Super

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG

Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn

thumb

IPL 2024 : LSG Mayank Yadav is ready to make a comeback

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face against Ruturaj Gaikawad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. So far, they have register

thumb

CSK Fan Tragically Killed in IPL 2024: 63-Year-Old Victim of Celebration Gone Wrong

A cricket fan died during a violent argument between fans during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolhapur.Tibi

thumb

Watch : One-handed SIX by CSK MS Dhoni IPL 2024

On Sunday (March 31st), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The two teams faced off at Visakh

thumb

Jason Holder names two IPL teams he wants to be part of in IPL 2024

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and with the auction of the tournament just around the corner, fans are waiting to see which players w

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

CSK and MI to face in 1000th match of IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023: Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) play in 1000th match of tournament.The BCCI announced on February 17th the dates a

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.