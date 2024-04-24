Ambati Rayudu Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|23rd Sep, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|55
|6
|295
|178
|97
|Innings
|50
|5
|273
|168
|156
|Not Out
|14
|1
|42
|26
|21
|Runs
|1694
|42
|6075
|5607
|6151
|High Score
|124
|20
|100
|124
|210
|Average
|47.05
|10.50
|26.29
|39.48
|45.56
|Strike Rate
|79.04
|84.00
|124.74
|100S
|3
|0
|1
|5
|16
|50S
|10
|0
|31
|40
|34
|6S
|30
|0
|229
|0
|0
|4S
|145
|5
|500
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|55
|6
|295
|178
|97
|Innings
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|20.1
|0
|0
|70.1
|133
|Runs
|124
|0
|0
|406
|518
|wickets
|3
|0
|0
|13
|10
|bestinning
|1/5
|4/45
|4/43
|bestmatch
|1/5
|4/45
|Average
|41.33
|31.23
|51.80
|econ
|6.14
|5.78
|3.89
|Strike Rate
|40.3
|32.3
|79.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ambati Rayudu"
