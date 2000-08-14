
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Tristan Stubbs Career, Biography & More

Tristan Stubbs
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born14th Aug, 2000
Age23 years, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches116582112
Innings112532016
Not Out01821
Runs62251105759639
High Score67280144132
Average6.0020.4524.5542.1642.60
Strike Rate60.00158.45147.7286.3460.56
100S00013
50S01451
6S015681413
4S015605869
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 116582112
Innings 011578
overs 0126.32747
Runs 020236130194
wickets 00663
bestinning 2/62/291/13
bestmatch 2/62/291/13
Average 39.3321.6664.66
econ 20.008.904.814.12
Strike Rate 26.527.094.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Tristan Stubbs"
thumb

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines to hand Delhi another super win

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I

thumb

Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr

thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

South Africa announce three-format squads for India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announcedthe Proteas' three-format squad for the bilateral series against India. Theannounced Test squad is led by Temba Bavuma, who has been rested

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list

The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the

thumb

Shadab helps Pakistan to keep Pakistan's semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan have beaten South Africaby 33 runs in the crucial Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup onThursday (November 3). They have kept the hope of the semifinals alive wi

thumb

Rossouw's blistering century helps South Africa crush Bangladesh

Bangladesh have succumbed to amiserable defeat against South Africa in their second match of the ICC Men’sT20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

thumb

Rossouw-de Kock's record partnership gives Bangladesh huge target of 206 runs

South Africa have made a bigtotal of 205 runs with a great batting show by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton deKock against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rossouw smashes acent

thumb

South Africa register shameful record against India

Before the T20 World Cup, SouthAfrica have big worries about batting. They have recorded a shameful recordlosing five wickets for the fewest runs in T20I among the ICC full memberc

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.