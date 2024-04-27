Sunil Narine Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|26th May, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 2 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|65
|51
|483
|107
|13
|Innings
|7
|45
|23
|304
|72
|18
|Not Out
|2
|12
|8
|60
|19
|6
|Runs
|40
|363
|155
|3692
|669
|213
|High Score
|22
|36
|30
|79
|51
|40
|Average
|8.00
|11.00
|10.33
|15.13
|12.62
|17.75
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|82.31
|112.31
|147.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|6S
|1
|12
|5
|229
|0
|0
|4S
|4
|36
|13
|343
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|65
|51
|483
|107
|13
|Innings
|11
|65
|49
|474
|107
|25
|overs
|275
|590
|183.4
|1823.5
|980.3
|503.5
|Runs
|851
|2435
|1105
|11177
|3601
|1398
|wickets
|21
|92
|52
|525
|170
|65
|bestinning
|6/91
|6/27
|4/12
|5/19
|6/9
|8/17
|bestmatch
|8/223
|6/27
|4/12
|5/19
|6/9
|13/39
|Average
|40.52
|26.46
|21.25
|21.28
|21.18
|21.50
|econ
|3.09
|4.12
|6.01
|6.12
|3.67
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|78.5
|38.4
|21.1
|20.8
|34.6
|46.5
|4W
|0
|4
|1
|12
|7
|1
|5W
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|8
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
News related "Sunil Narine"
Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden
Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After
Records galore in Kolkata - Punjab match at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings have registered a record-breaking run chase against KKR on Friday (26th April) at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings etched their name in the history of T20 Cricket with a
Bairstow, Shashank shine in Punjab Kings' historic chase at the Eden Gardens
Punjab Kings thumped Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in a high scoring affair on Friday (26th April). Jonny Bairstow's impressive hundred, Shashank Singh's swashbuckling 68 off
Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
Former India cricketer GautamGambhir believes Sunil Narine is the best bowler in the IPL, and he predictedthat the West Indian would become a T20 cricket icon when he made his ODI
Sunil Narine confirms he'll not participate in the T20 World Cup
Sunil Narine has been in tremendous form for KKR in this season of IPL. After being prompted to the opening position he unearthed his batting maestro and showing his blitz in every
Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakhs due to a slow over rate in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 16th April. Shrey
Sunil Narine touches Watson and Rohit in a rare feat in IPL
Sunil Narine scored a magnificent ton last night against Rajasthan Royals, which is his maiden T20 hundred in 504 innings. Sunil NarineIn a home fixture against the table topper Ra
Records galore in Kolkata - Rajasthan match
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thriller of a chase. Jos Buttler from RR and Sunil Narine from KKR scored magnificent tons. This was another night whe
Buttler's miraculous hundred eclipses Narine's all round brilliance
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling night at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (16th April). Jos Buttler's miraculous hundred engulfed Sunil Narine's
Bitter pill to swallow: Iyer
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer spoke after a difficult defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals chased down the mammoth total of 224 courtesy of a Jos Butler century.Iyer said, "Bitte
"He gave me the confidence"- Sunil Narine credits Gambhir for his resurgence as batter
Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred of his T20 career against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday(16th April) and became the third KKR player to reach the three digit mark. Sunil Narine
"RCB's bowling is weak" - Sunil Narine shares fake post mocking RCB on Instagram goes viral
The KKR all-rounder and one of the finest cricketers in the T20 format, Sunil Narine has come up with an interesting post on Instagram which left the entire fans confused. The post