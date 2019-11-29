Kesrick Williams Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th Jan, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|26
|116
|27
|9
|Innings
|5
|7
|30
|17
|14
|Not Out
|4
|4
|17
|7
|7
|Runs
|19
|19
|86
|34
|61
|High Score
|16
|13
|18
|16
|17
|Average
|19.00
|6.33
|6.61
|3.40
|8.71
|Strike Rate
|70.37
|111.76
|67.18
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|26
|116
|27
|9
|Innings
|7
|26
|112
|25
|16
|overs
|55
|91.5
|381.4
|173.3
|159
|Runs
|293
|805
|3311
|1053
|500
|wickets
|9
|41
|146
|34
|12
|bestinning
|4/43
|4/28
|4/11
|4/43
|2/37
|bestmatch
|4/43
|4/28
|4/11
|4/43
|3/57
|Average
|32.55
|19.63
|22.67
|30.97
|41.66
|econ
|5.32
|8.76
|8.67
|6.06
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|36.6
|13.4
|15.6
|30.6
|79.5
|4W
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kesrick Williams"
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.