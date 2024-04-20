
Robin Uthappa Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Robin Uthappa
NationalityIndia
Role
Born11th Nov, 1985
Age38 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4613291203142
Innings4212282197238
Not Out6224126
Runs934249727265349446
High Score865092169162
Average25.9424.9028.1835.3140.71
Strike Rate90.59118.00133.0894.50
100S0001622
50S61423352
6S19626700
4S1072672000
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4613291203142
Innings 10100
overs 0.20147.2125.4
Runs 0011286485
wickets 000512
bestinning 2/193/26
bestmatch 2/195/67
Average 57.2040.41
econ 11.006.043.85
Strike Rate 56.862.8
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Robin Uthappa"
thumb

Uthappa on why Rohit was removed from captaincy

As MI fans search for the reason behind Rohit being replaced by Hardik as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered an explanation.It's been four months since Mumba

thumb

"He would be super impressive in the top order" - Robin Uthappa lauds Abishek Porel

Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam

thumb

Kumble, Uthappa praise Mustafizur highly

Mustafizur Rahman made amemorable debut for Chennai Super Kings. He took 4 wickets at the cost of 29runs with his career-best bowling in IPL. The cutting master is floating in thep

thumb

Robin Uthappa excited for former IPL side, Gautam Gambhir's as KKR mentor

Robin Uthappa expressed his happiness over KKR's decision to bring Gautam Gambhir back as their mentor ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Uthappa worked under Gambhir in 2014 when KKR w

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Uthappa reckons it won't be easy for Shubman Gill to make a comeback

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that it won't be that easy for Shubman Gill to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team after suffering from dengue. Uthappa who suf

thumb

Indian batters can handle Pakistan's bowling attack, says Robin Uthappa

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa made an interesting statement about Pakistan bowlers as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super Four phase of the 2023

thumb

'Would Love to See Virat Kohli Play the T10 Format,' Says Robin Uthappa

The US Masters T10 League came toa thrilling end as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-ledNew York Warriors via Super Over in the Final at the Central Broward R

thumb

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

thumb

Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets

The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t

thumb

Virat Kohli doesn't really care about the records: Robin Uthappa

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa made the headlines after he made a bold and honest remark on former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The veteran cricketer added that Virat Kohli

thumb

I think it costs us at the ICC level: Uthappa on not allowing Indian cricketers to play in franchise leagues outside IPL

Robin Uthappa is one of the fewcricketers who are against disallowing Indian cricketers to play in franchiseleagues. He has spoken about this demand several times over the last few

Latest News

app-banner

