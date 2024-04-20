Robin Uthappa Net Worth, Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|11th Nov, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|46
|13
|291
|203
|142
|Innings
|42
|12
|282
|197
|238
|Not Out
|6
|2
|24
|12
|6
|Runs
|934
|249
|7272
|6534
|9446
|High Score
|86
|50
|92
|169
|162
|Average
|25.94
|24.90
|28.18
|35.31
|40.71
|Strike Rate
|90.59
|118.00
|133.08
|94.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|16
|22
|50S
|6
|1
|42
|33
|52
|6S
|19
|6
|267
|0
|0
|4S
|107
|26
|720
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|46
|13
|291
|203
|142
|Innings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|overs
|0.2
|0
|1
|47.2
|125.4
|Runs
|0
|0
|11
|286
|485
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|bestinning
|2/19
|3/26
|bestmatch
|2/19
|5/67
|Average
|57.20
|40.41
|econ
|11.00
|6.04
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|56.8
|62.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Robin Uthappa"
Uthappa on why Rohit was removed from captaincy
As MI fans search for the reason behind Rohit being replaced by Hardik as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered an explanation.It's been four months since Mumba
"He would be super impressive in the top order" - Robin Uthappa lauds Abishek Porel
Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam
Kumble, Uthappa praise Mustafizur highly
Mustafizur Rahman made amemorable debut for Chennai Super Kings. He took 4 wickets at the cost of 29runs with his career-best bowling in IPL. The cutting master is floating in thep
Robin Uthappa excited for former IPL side, Gautam Gambhir's as KKR mentor
Robin Uthappa expressed his happiness over KKR's decision to bring Gautam Gambhir back as their mentor ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Uthappa worked under Gambhir in 2014 when KKR w
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Uthappa reckons it won't be easy for Shubman Gill to make a comeback
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that it won't be that easy for Shubman Gill to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team after suffering from dengue. Uthappa who suf
Indian batters can handle Pakistan's bowling attack, says Robin Uthappa
Former India batsman Robin Uthappa made an interesting statement about Pakistan bowlers as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super Four phase of the 2023
'Would Love to See Virat Kohli Play the T10 Format,' Says Robin Uthappa
The US Masters T10 League came toa thrilling end as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-ledNew York Warriors via Super Over in the Final at the Central Broward R
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
Virat Kohli doesn't really care about the records: Robin Uthappa
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa made the headlines after he made a bold and honest remark on former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The veteran cricketer added that Virat Kohli
I think it costs us at the ICC level: Uthappa on not allowing Indian cricketers to play in franchise leagues outside IPL
Robin Uthappa is one of the fewcricketers who are against disallowing Indian cricketers to play in franchiseleagues. He has spoken about this demand several times over the last few