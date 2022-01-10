
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Zakiullah Zaki

Zakiullah Zaki
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born15th Jul, 1990
Age34 years, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIList A
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out11
Runs33
High Score33
Average
Strike Rate13.6313.63
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S00
OverviewODIList A
Matches 11
Innings 11
overs 44
Runs 2727
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 6.756.75
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Zakiullah Zaki"
thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.