Fareed Ahmed Malik
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|10th Aug, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|25
|58
|41
|20
|Innings
|6
|4
|16
|25
|29
|Not Out
|4
|3
|8
|9
|3
|Runs
|37
|32
|74
|261
|523
|High Score
|17
|24
|24
|41
|68
|Average
|18.50
|32.00
|9.25
|16.31
|20.11
|Strike Rate
|59.67
|96.96
|96.10
|83.65
|82.23
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|13
|20
|4S
|1
|5
|9
|15
|61
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|25
|58
|41
|20
|Innings
|14
|25
|58
|40
|35
|overs
|102
|77.3
|191.2
|302.1
|504.1
|Runs
|525
|681
|1631
|1573
|1878
|wickets
|21
|32
|61
|41
|62
|bestinning
|3/56
|3/14
|3/14
|3/24
|6/27
|bestmatch
|3/56
|3/14
|3/14
|3/24
|7/94
|Average
|25.00
|21.28
|26.73
|38.36
|30.29
|econ
|5.14
|8.78
|8.52
|5.20
|3.72
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|14.5
|18.8
|44.2
|48.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
