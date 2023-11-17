
Fareed Ahmed Malik

Fareed Malik
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born10th Aug, 1994
Age30 years, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1525584120
Innings64162529
Not Out43893
Runs373274261523
High Score1724244168
Average18.5032.009.2516.3120.11
Strike Rate59.6796.9696.1083.6582.23
100S00000
50S00001
6S1011320
4S1591561
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1525584120
Innings 1425584035
overs 10277.3191.2302.1504.1
Runs 525681163115731878
wickets 2132614162
bestinning 3/563/143/143/246/27
bestmatch 3/563/143/143/247/94
Average 25.0021.2826.7338.3630.29
econ 5.148.788.525.203.72
Strike Rate 29.114.518.844.248.7
4W 00003
5W 00002
10w 00000
News related "Fareed Malik"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Live: Bangladesh field first, make two changes

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first for the second consecutive match in the last and second T20Iof the series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have made two chang

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

ICC fines Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad for violating the code of conduct

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad have been fined for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday September 7th.Pak

thumb

Asia Cup 2022: Heated argument between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was embroiled in a heated argument with Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad during the hard-fought Super Four match of the 2022 Asian Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.P

thumb

Naseem's last over heroics takes Pakistan to Asia Cup final

Pakistan have sealed a dramaticvictory against Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 7) in Sharjah to confirmthe final of the Asia Cup 2022. Naseem Shah earned the victory for the te

thumb

Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider

Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who

thumb

Four changes in Afghanistan's final squad of T20 World Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) hasmade some changes in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup squad and named a 15-membersquad on Sunday (October 10). There are four changes from the init

thumb

WI vs AFG 1st T20I: Lewis, Pollard star as West Indies take 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

West Indies keep their winning form in the Twenty20 series after the ODIs. They beat Afghanistan by 30 runs in the first T20 of the three-match series. As a result, now they lead t

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

Latest News

app-banner

