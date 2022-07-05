Angelo Mathews Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|2nd Jun, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 2 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|106
|221
|78
|194
|284
|157
|Innings
|188
|191
|63
|166
|248
|263
|Not Out
|26
|48
|18
|40
|58
|35
|Runs
|7361
|5865
|1148
|3198
|7292
|11323
|High Score
|200
|139
|81
|81
|139
|270
|Average
|45.43
|41.01
|25.51
|25.38
|38.37
|49.66
|Strike Rate
|48.41
|83.09
|117.74
|120.63
|80.65
|50.57
|100S
|15
|3
|0
|0
|4
|29
|50S
|40
|40
|5
|12
|52
|56
|6S
|82
|89
|38
|104
|0
|137
|4S
|757
|464
|73
|233
|0
|1155
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|106
|221
|78
|194
|284
|157
|Innings
|84
|158
|61
|136
|0
|135
|overs
|658
|865.1
|171.3
|377.4
|1022
|1089.5
|Runs
|1784
|4003
|1200
|2793
|4670
|2966
|wickets
|33
|120
|38
|90
|151
|63
|bestinning
|4/44
|6/20
|3/16
|4/19
|6/20
|5/47
|bestmatch
|4/60
|6/20
|3/16
|4/19
|6/20
|5/62
|Average
|54.06
|33.35
|31.57
|31.03
|30.92
|47.07
|econ
|2.71
|4.62
|6.99
|7.39
|4.56
|2.72
|Strike Rate
|119.6
|43.2
|27.0
|25.1
|40.6
|103.7
|4W
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
