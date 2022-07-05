
Angelo Mathews Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Angelo Mathews
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born2nd Jun, 1987
Age37 years, 2 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10622178194284157
Innings18819163166248263
Not Out264818405835
Runs7361586511483198729211323
High Score2001398181139270
Average45.4341.0125.5125.3838.3749.66
Strike Rate48.4183.09117.74120.6380.6550.57
100S15300429
50S40405125256
6S8289381040137
4S7574647323301155
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10622178194284157
Innings 84158611360135
overs 658865.1171.3377.410221089.5
Runs 178440031200279346702966
wickets 33120389015163
bestinning 4/446/203/164/196/205/47
bestmatch 4/606/203/164/196/205/62
Average 54.0633.3531.5731.0330.9247.07
econ 2.714.626.997.394.562.72
Strike Rate 119.643.227.025.140.6103.7
4W 120131
5W 010011
10w 000000
