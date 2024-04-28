
  Shivam Dube Career, Records, Biography & More

Shivam Dube
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born26th Jun, 1993
Age31 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1131075216
Innings19953725
Not Out0324134
Runs910519139221012
High Score95495118114
Average9.0017.5026.9438.4148.19
Strike Rate150.00136.36139.94111.7567.06
100S00012
50S01827
6S061175239
4S171115199
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1131075216
Innings 111644827
overs 7.521.3143.1297345.3
Runs 6821612711597971
wickets 05413940
bestinning 3/303/273/217/53
bestmatch 3/303/273/217/84
Average 43.2031.0040.9424.27
econ 8.6810.048.875.372.81
Strike Rate 25.820.945.651.8
4W 00000
5W 00002
10w 00000
News related "Shivam Dube"
thumb

If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him: Yuvraj on Karthik

Choosing the two wicketkeepersfor the 15-man squad will be one of the biggest selection issues for India for theupcoming T20 World Cup.Former India all-rounder YuvrajSingh is parti

thumb

Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI

Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D

thumb

Adam Gilchrist backs Shivam Dube to be the ‘’dark horse’’ in T20 World Cup

As the Board of Control forCricket in India (BCCI) prepares to confirm India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster,the cricket community's excitement builds. Adam Gilchrist, a former Austral

thumb

Fleming believes Dube should be called up for WC

CSK coach Stephen Fleming strongly believes that Shivam Dube should be included in the India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He believes that the power hitting abili

thumb

Rohit hundred in vain as CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday (14th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. 69 from captain Gaikwad and unbeaten 66 from Shivam Dube and then a late blitz fr

thumb

Dube's ticket should be confirmed for the T20 World Cup: Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, the former Indiabatter, has expressed his support for Shivam Dube's inclusion in the squad forthe upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States o

thumb

Yuvraj, Irfan express aspiration for inclusion of Shivam Dube in the T20 World Cup

In Friday's Indian Premier League(IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH),Shivam Dube contributed 45 runs off 24 balls, including four sixes and

thumb

IPL 2024: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad discloses secret behind Shivam Dube's transformation

Chennai Super Kings' middle order batsman Shivam Dube has found a considerable amount of success ever since joining the Yellow Army. The left-handed batsman who played for Royal Ch

thumb

IPL 2024: Shivam Dube reveals why CSK are different from all other franchises

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a flying start to their IPL 2024 campaign. The defending champions kick-started their title defense with a six-wicket win over Royal Challenger

thumb

Clinical CSK march with another dominating win

Chennai Super Kings kept their dream run going as they beat Gujrat Titans by 63 runs on Tuesday (26th March) infront of a packed Chennai crowd. A swashbuckling fifty [51 off 23] fr

thumb

Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance

India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with

thumb

Shivam Dube hopeful of MS Dhoni's return for IPL 2024

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. Under his tutelage, CSK have won five IPL titles, the joint-most by any team in the history of

