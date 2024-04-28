Shivam Dube Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Jun, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|13
|107
|52
|16
|Innings
|1
|9
|95
|37
|25
|Not Out
|0
|3
|24
|13
|4
|Runs
|9
|105
|1913
|922
|1012
|High Score
|9
|54
|95
|118
|114
|Average
|9.00
|17.50
|26.94
|38.41
|48.19
|Strike Rate
|150.00
|136.36
|139.94
|111.75
|67.06
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|0
|1
|8
|2
|7
|6S
|0
|6
|117
|52
|39
|4S
|1
|7
|111
|51
|99
