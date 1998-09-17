Abrar Ahmed Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th Sep, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|8
|2
|6
|26
|Not Out
|4
|0
|2
|9
|Runs
|52
|0
|24
|199
|High Score
|17
|0
|8
|26
|Average
|13.00
|0.00
|6.00
|11.70
|Strike Rate
|63.41
|0.00
|104.34
|52.09
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4S
|8
|0
|3
|29
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|21
|12
|21
|Innings
|12
|21
|11
|40
|overs
|324.4
|79
|96
|979.4
|Runs
|1181
|595
|437
|3299
|wickets
|38
|22
|17
|120
|bestinning
|7/114
|3/14
|3/25
|7/114
|bestmatch
|11/234
|3/14
|3/25
|11/63
|Average
|31.07
|27.04
|25.70
|27.49
|econ
|3.63
|7.53
|4.55
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|51.2
|21.5
|33.8
|48.9
|4W
|4
|0
|0
|8
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|9
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|3
News related "Abrar Ahmed"
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
Abrar Ahmed may face punishment from PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)is dissatisfied with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who did not follow the orders ofthe medical panel to rehabilitate from a possible nerve-related issue.
Pakistan cautious over Abrar Ahmed's injury management, doubtful for third Test
Abrar Ahmed, a leg spinner, mightbe able to play in the third Test in Sydney, but the Pakistan team is not sure.Abrar, who hurt his right leg and couldn't play in the first two Tes
Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series
The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia series
After the big defeat in thethree-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan suffered another shock.Khurram Shahzad, the youngest pace bowler of the team, has been ruled out of t
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth
PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P