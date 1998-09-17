
Abrar Ahmed Career, Biography & More

Abrar Ahmed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born17th Sep, 1998
Age25 years, 10 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches6211221
Innings82626
Not Out4029
Runs52024199
High Score170826
Average13.000.006.0011.70
Strike Rate63.410.00104.3452.09
100S0000
50S0000
6S2013
4S80329
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 6211221
Innings 12211140
overs 324.47996979.4
Runs 11815954373299
wickets 382217120
bestinning 7/1143/143/257/114
bestmatch 11/2343/143/2511/63
Average 31.0727.0425.7027.49
econ 3.637.534.553.36
Strike Rate 51.221.533.848.9
4W 4008
5W 2009
10w 1003
News related "Abrar Ahmed"
thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

Abrar Ahmed may face punishment from PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)is dissatisfied with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who did not follow the orders ofthe medical panel to rehabilitate from a possible nerve-related issue.

thumb

Pakistan cautious over Abrar Ahmed's injury management, doubtful for third Test

Abrar Ahmed, a leg spinner, mightbe able to play in the third Test in Sydney, but the Pakistan team is not sure.Abrar, who hurt his right leg and couldn't play in the first two Tes

thumb

Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series

The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for

thumb

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia series

After the big defeat in thethree-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan suffered another shock.Khurram Shahzad, the youngest pace bowler of the team, has been ruled out of t

thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury

In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

