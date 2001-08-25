Mohammad Wasim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|25th Aug, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|16
|27
|64
|31
|9
|Innings
|4
|7
|10
|31
|19
|16
|Not Out
|1
|1
|6
|17
|6
|3
|Runs
|55
|57
|45
|235
|252
|202
|High Score
|43
|17
|12
|34
|54
|43
|Average
|18.33
|9.50
|11.25
|16.78
|19.38
|15.53
|Strike Rate
|74.32
|96.61
|90.00
|125.00
|116.66
|57.54
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6S
|2
|3
|1
|13
|14
|9
|4S
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|17
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|16
|27
|64
|31
|9
|Innings
|4
|16
|27
|64
|31
|17
|overs
|59.4
|122.1
|85.1
|221.1
|228.1
|181
|Runs
|231
|641
|692
|1956
|1279
|728
|wickets
|2
|24
|35
|77
|41
|22
|bestinning
|1/71
|4/36
|4/24
|4/24
|4/36
|4/65
|bestmatch
|1/111
|4/36
|4/24
|4/24
|4/36
|6/87
|Average
|115.50
|26.70
|19.77
|25.40
|31.19
|33.09
|econ
|3.87
|5.24
|8.12
|8.84
|5.60
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|179.0
|30.5
|14.6
|17.2
|33.3
|49.3
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Mohammad Wasim"
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Islamabad United Announce Retention for HBL PSL 9
The much-awaited ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and excitement is already high as Islamabad United announced the players who will be reta
Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q
Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the
Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9
Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Islamabad United appoint Mike Hesson as head coach
Islamabad United has appointed former New Zealand coach and director of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.Mike Hesson has b
Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris
Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma
Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Mohammad Wasim takes a hilarious dig at Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan chief voter Mohammad Wasim threw a cheeky jibe at former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a Twitter trend in which he shared his top picks for his favorite actor, a