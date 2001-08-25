
  Mohammad Wasim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mohammad Wasim Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Mohammad Wasim
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born25th Aug, 2001
Age22 years, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2162764319
Innings4710311916
Not Out1161763
Runs555745235252202
High Score431712345443
Average18.339.5011.2516.7819.3815.53
Strike Rate74.3296.6190.00125.00116.6657.54
100S000000
50S000010
6S23113149
4S535202017
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2162764319
Innings 41627643117
overs 59.4122.185.1221.1228.1181
Runs 23164169219561279728
wickets 22435774122
bestinning 1/714/364/244/244/364/65
bestmatch 1/1114/364/244/244/366/87
Average 115.5026.7019.7725.4031.1933.09
econ 3.875.248.128.845.604.02
Strike Rate 179.030.514.617.233.349.3
4W 012321
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mohammad Wasim"
thumb

Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances

The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th

thumb

Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL

Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Islamabad United Announce Retention for HBL PSL 9

The much-awaited ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and excitement is already high as Islamabad United announced the players who will be reta

thumb

Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q

thumb

Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the

thumb

Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9

Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Islamabad United appoint Mike Hesson as head coach

Islamabad United has appointed former New Zealand coach and director of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.Mike Hesson has b

thumb

Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma

thumb

Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed

thumb

Mohammad Wasim takes a hilarious dig at Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan chief voter Mohammad Wasim threw a cheeky jibe at former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a Twitter trend in which he shared his top picks for his favorite actor, a

Latest News

app-banner

