Kabir Ali

Kabir Ali
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Nov, 1980
Age43 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches11468175137
Innings2945108193
Not Out03162831
Runs109348612512755
High Score939509284
Average5.0015.5016.7515.6317.00
Strike Rate35.7186.11133.88
100S00000
50S00147
6S012100
4S183100
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 11468175137
Innings 2136700
overs 36112.1226.212363834.1
Runs 1366821911650313731
wickets 52082261500
bestinning 3/804/454/445/368/50
bestmatch 5/1364/454/445/36
Average 27.2034.1023.3024.9127.46
econ 3.776.088.445.263.58
Strike Rate 43.2033.6016.5028.4046.0
4W 011110
5W 000223
10w 00004
News related "Kabir Ali"
thumb

Gibbs, who came for commentary made as head coach of Colombo Kings in LPL

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs arrived in Sri Lanka for the commentary stint in LPL and now he has been appointed as the head coach of Colombo Kings.Sri Lanka's bran

thumb

LPL 2020: Afridi's arrival to be delayed

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi's arrival to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be delayed by a few days. The 40-year-old Afridi has been bought by the Galle Gla

