Kabir Ali
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th Nov, 1980
|Age
|43 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|68
|175
|137
|Innings
|2
|9
|45
|108
|193
|Not Out
|0
|3
|16
|28
|31
|Runs
|10
|93
|486
|1251
|2755
|High Score
|9
|39
|50
|92
|84
|Average
|5.00
|15.50
|16.75
|15.63
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|35.71
|86.11
|133.88
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|6S
|0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|8
|31
|0
|0
News related "Kabir Ali"
Gibbs, who came for commentary made as head coach of Colombo Kings in LPL
Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs arrived in Sri Lanka for the commentary stint in LPL and now he has been appointed as the head coach of Colombo Kings.Sri Lanka's bran
LPL 2020: Afridi's arrival to be delayed
Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi's arrival to Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be delayed by a few days. The 40-year-old Afridi has been bought by the Galle Gla