Aamer Jamal Career, Biography & More

Aamer Jamal
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born5th Jul, 1996
Age28 years, 1 month7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2222323
Innings1201932
Not Out0613
Runs10279197558
High Score10473280
Average10.0019.9210.9419.24
Strike Rate142.85146.8485.2855.46
100S0000
50S0002
6S01188
4S1321377
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2222323
Innings 2222338
overs 471.5168.1555.1
Runs 4372111572026
wickets 1254164
bestinning 1/133/275/758/120
bestmatch 1/133/275/758/120
Average 43.0028.8428.2131.65
econ 10.7510.036.883.64
Strike Rate 24.017.224.652.0
4W 0011
5W 0013
10w 0000
News related "Aamer Jamal"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Aamer Jamal to play for Warwickshire

Warwickshire have secured all-rounder Aamer Jamal on a multi-format contract until the end of July, following his exclusion from Pakistan's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

thumb

Pakistan's Aamer Jamal joins Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024

Pakistan pace bowling all-rounderAamer Jamal, who performed very well on his Test debut, has arrived inBangladesh. He will play for the current champion Comilla Victorians in theon

thumb

Josh Hazlewood's triple wicket over drives Australia to the commanding position

An enthralling day of test cricket came to an end as Australia edge ahead of Pakistan after the day 3 of the Pink test match. Aamer Jamal's herioc 6 fer helped Pakistan to have a l

thumb

Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan's heroics help Pakistan post 313 after day one in pink test

Pakistan had a strong day in the Pink test's first day as they posted a competitive 313 runs on the board. Mohammad Rizwan's 88, lower order batter Aameer Jamal's blitzkrieg 82 and

thumb

Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth

Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports

Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time

thumb

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two

thumb

Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re

thumb

Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10

Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i

thumb

Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle

In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes

