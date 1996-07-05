Aamer Jamal Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|5th Jul, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 1 month7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|23
|23
|Innings
|1
|20
|19
|32
|Not Out
|0
|6
|1
|3
|Runs
|10
|279
|197
|558
|High Score
|10
|47
|32
|80
|Average
|10.00
|19.92
|10.94
|19.24
|Strike Rate
|142.85
|146.84
|85.28
|55.46
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|11
|8
|8
|4S
|1
|32
|13
|77
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|22
|23
|23
|Innings
|2
|22
|23
|38
|overs
|4
|71.5
|168.1
|555.1
|Runs
|43
|721
|1157
|2026
|wickets
|1
|25
|41
|64
|bestinning
|1/13
|3/27
|5/75
|8/120
|bestmatch
|1/13
|3/27
|5/75
|8/120
|Average
|43.00
|28.84
|28.21
|31.65
|econ
|10.75
|10.03
|6.88
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|17.2
|24.6
|52.0
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Aamer Jamal"
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Aamer Jamal to play for Warwickshire
Warwickshire have secured all-rounder Aamer Jamal on a multi-format contract until the end of July, following his exclusion from Pakistan's ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal joins Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024
Pakistan pace bowling all-rounderAamer Jamal, who performed very well on his Test debut, has arrived inBangladesh. He will play for the current champion Comilla Victorians in theon
Josh Hazlewood's triple wicket over drives Australia to the commanding position
An enthralling day of test cricket came to an end as Australia edge ahead of Pakistan after the day 3 of the Pink test match. Aamer Jamal's herioc 6 fer helped Pakistan to have a l
Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan's heroics help Pakistan post 313 after day one in pink test
Pakistan had a strong day in the Pink test's first day as they posted a competitive 313 runs on the board. Mohammad Rizwan's 88, lower order batter Aameer Jamal's blitzkrieg 82 and
Gritty Pakistani openers show them hope after day 2 in Perth
Pakistan finished on 132-2 after the day two in Perth test trailing by 355 runs. Aamer Jamal's 6 fer on debut helped Pakistan bundle Australia out before 500, 486. And then the Pak
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports
Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time
Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023
The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two
Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re
Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10
Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i
Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle
In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes