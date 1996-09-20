Matthew Kuhnemann Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|20th Sep, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 10 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|4
|36
|29
|20
|Innings
|5
|2
|12
|14
|22
|Not Out
|2
|0
|7
|6
|10
|Runs
|12
|16
|25
|103
|149
|High Score
|6
|15
|9
|18
|24
|Average
|4.00
|8.00
|5.00
|12.87
|12.41
|Strike Rate
|20.33
|114.28
|73.52
|75.18
|41.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4S
|1
|3
|3
|11
|14
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|4
|36
|29
|20
|Innings
|5
|4
|33
|29
|35
|overs
|78.3
|38
|102
|234
|658.4
|Runs
|280
|191
|778
|1292
|1890
|wickets
|9
|6
|27
|45
|56
|bestinning
|5/16
|2/26
|3/17
|4/37
|5/16
|bestmatch
|6/76
|2/26
|3/17
|4/37
|10/167
|Average
|31.11
|31.83
|28.81
|28.71
|33.75
|econ
|3.56
|5.02
|7.62
|5.52
|2.86
|Strike Rate
|52.3
|38.0
|22.6
|31.2
|70.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Matthew Kuhnemann"
Left arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann added to Australia Squad ahead of 2nd Test
Australia coach Andrew McDonald insists Matthew Kuhnemann is "shocked" to play the second Test against India while his Queensland team-mate Mitchell Swepson heads home for the birt
