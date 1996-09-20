
Matthew Kuhnemann Career, Biography & More

Matthew Kuhnemann
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born20th Sep, 1996
Age27 years, 10 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches34362920
Innings52121422
Not Out207610
Runs121625103149
High Score61591824
Average4.008.005.0012.8712.41
Strike Rate20.33114.2873.5275.1841.50
100S00000
50S00000
6S00011
4S1331114
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 34362920
Innings 54332935
overs 78.338102234658.4
Runs 28019177812921890
wickets 96274556
bestinning 5/162/263/174/375/16
bestmatch 6/762/263/174/3710/167
Average 31.1131.8328.8128.7133.75
econ 3.565.027.625.522.86
Strike Rate 52.338.022.631.270.5
4W 00011
5W 10005
10w 00001
News related "Matthew Kuhnemann"
thumb

Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return

Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mitchell Starc eyes much-anticipated return to the IPL 2024

Star Australia fast quick Mitchell Starc says he will bid for next year's Indian Premier League as he plans to end an eight-year hiatus from the T20 league.Mitchell Starc's self-im

thumb

Ashes 2023: Hazlewood got really Prove Himself, says Ian Healy

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy believes fast bowler Josh Hazlewood really has to prove himself when the countdown begins for the first Ashes Test, to be held in

thumb

Mitchell Starc equals Shahid Afridi's ODI record

Australia's Mitchell Starc joined Shahid Afridi, the Pakistani great, in third place for most five-wicket hauls in ODIs on Sunday, thanks to his excellent swing and seam that prope

thumb

Brett Lee names Babar Azam as his favorite batsman

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on Babar Azam, revealing the 28-year-old is his favorite batsman from Pakistan.Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has expressed

thumb

Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023, also likely miss Ashes

Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and will also miss the Ashes after undergoing surgery to overcome his hamstring problems.Jhy

thumb

Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI tour of India, unlikely for IPL 2023

Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of Australia's ODI tour of India and his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians is also unlikely after suffering a hamstring recurrence in his first c

thumb

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of India series, could be join 3 other players, report

Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood will fly home after being ruled out of the final two Tests of the Border Gavaskar series, while doubts remain about David Warner's fitness for the

thumb

Left arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann added to Australia Squad ahead of 2nd Test

Australia coach Andrew McDonald insists Matthew Kuhnemann is "shocked" to play the second Test against India while his Queensland team-mate Mitchell Swepson heads home for the birt

thumb

Injured Starc is likely to miss the opening Test against India

Mitchell Starc suffered a serious injury in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test against South Africa. He sustained an injury to the middle finger of his left hand.Australian spe

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

Latest News

