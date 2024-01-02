
Anrich Nortje Career, Records, Biography & More

Anrich Nortje
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born16th Nov, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1921311075667
Innings33611342393
Not Out91517525
Runs1873016132150906
High Score40104251779
Average7.796.002.667.768.3313.32
Strike Rate30.2565.2147.05100.7665.5044.28
100S000000
50S000004
6S0002012
4S27211413109
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1921311075667
Innings 32203010653115
overs 509.3162.4103.5390.24381844
Runs 1870924742292222386124
wickets 70363814289234
bestinning 6/564/514/104/104/466/44
bestmatch 8/1204/514/104/104/469/98
Average 26.7125.6619.5220.5725.1426.17
econ 3.675.687.147.485.103.32
Strike Rate 43.627.116.316.429.547.2
4W 1324412
5W 400009
10w 000000
News related "Anrich Nortje"
thumb

Nasser Hussain predicts South Africa as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 winner

The year 2024 has begun. Thebiggest cricket event is T20 World Cup this year. The upcoming T20 World Cupwill be held in the West Indies and USA in June this year.For the first time

thumb

South Africa pace duo Nortje, Magala ruled out of World Cup

South Africa have been hit with abig blow ahead of the ODI World Cup as the star pacer Anrich Nortje is ruledout of the ICC tournament. Another pacer, Sisanda Magala faces the same

thumb

Nortje and Magala unsure for World Cup to undergo a fitness test this week

The availability of South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will be determined following a fitness test this week.Anrich

thumb

Nortje ruled out of Australia series, Bavuma to miss fourth ODI

Due to a lower back ailment,South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the next two ODIs againstAustralia, while South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma will be absent fromFrida

thumb

Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI against Australia

South Africa have been dealt asetback ahead of the third ODI against Australia, as star pacer Anrich Nortjehas been ruled out with a back injury.Nortje leftthe field afterbowling f

thumb

Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan

thumb

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC

One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the

thumb

Nortje and Ismail claim top honors at CSA awards

Quicks Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail were named South Africa's male and female cricketers of the year at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards, held in Midrand on Friday.Pacers

thumb

Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list

The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the

thumb

Kohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Ganguly: Former India pacer

Since his confrontation withGautam Gambhir a few weeks ago in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohlihas been the focus of widespread media attention. In the meantime, several

thumb

Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A

thumb

IPL 2023: Mustafizur to fly on chartered flight to join team

Bangladesh cricketer MustafizurRahman is flying to India at 8 am on Saturday (April 1) to play in the IndianPremier League (IPL). Not on any regular flight, the pacer will fly from

Latest News

