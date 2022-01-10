
Khaleqdaad Noori Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Khaliqdad Noori
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Khaliqdad Noori"
thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Spinners will play massive role: Rashid

Afghan Leg spin wizard Rashid Khan believes the ongoing ICC World Twenty/20 will belong to the Spinners. He also said the venues of United Arab Emirates has always played extra fav

thumb

Afghanistan to play fearless Cricket

There were huge speculation regarding Afghanistan Cricket due to unstable political circumstance. Current Taliban government banned female participation in Cricket, which raised do

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

thumb

Afghanistan U-19 to tour Bangladesh

After a long time, BangladeshU-19 team is going to play a series. Preparations are needed before the fightto retain the World Cup title. So, the new faces of the youth team are goi

thumb

Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida

Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh

thumb

ICC World Cup 2019: Wide Open World Event - Part Two

Reigning Champion Australia, strong India and hosts England are tipped to feature among the top four in consideration of the depth in the ICC World Cup 2019, diversity of all round

Latest News

