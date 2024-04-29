
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Jason Gillespie Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Jason Gillespie Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Jason Gillespie
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born19th Apr, 1975
Age49 years, 3 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7197121192189
Innings93391788256
Not Out2816044365
Runs121828924556403742
High Score20144242444201
Average18.7312.5624.0018.3314.2219.59
Strike Rate31.9678.74133.33127.9072.23
100S100003
50S2000010
6S860200
4S146164400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7197121192189
Innings 1379612000
overs 2372.2857.2467.11674.45895.2
Runs 6770361149532698716540
wickets 259142119255613
bestinning 7/375/221/492/195/138/50
bestmatch 9/805/221/492/195/13
Average 26.1325.4249.0028.0027.4026.98
econ 2.854.2112.257.924.172.80
Strike Rate 54.9036.2024.0021.2039.4057.7
4W 830060
5W 8300422
10w 000002
News related "Jason Gillespie"
thumb

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches

At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i

thumb

"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants

thumb

Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is

In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i

thumb

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie set to be finalized as Pakistan cricket team coaches

Gary Kirsten of South Africa andJason Gillespie of Australia are being considered for the positions of men'snational team coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would rep

thumb

Pakistan to follow England's module to have two different coaches in different formats

Two different coaches and two different captains for red and white ball formats. Pakistan are emulating England's mantra. They've appointed two different captains for red and white

thumb

Gillespie is stepping down as coach of South Australia and Adelaide

Jason Gillespie has stepped down as head coach of Australia's state team South Australia and Big Bash team Adelaide Strikers. The South Australia Cricket Association said in a stat

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Jason Gillespie Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jason Neil Gillespie (born 19 April 1975) is an Australian cricket coach and former cricketer who has played all three formats of the game.Jason Gillespie is a cricketer who plays

thumb

NZ vs Ind: Gillespie heaps praise on Ishant Sharma for his fifer

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has showered praise on Ishant Sharma for chipping in with good bowling performance against New Zealand in the first Test match at Basin

thumb

Pragyan Ojha to explore commentary opportunity

BIPIN DANIThere have been very few Test cricketers who won the Player of the Match award but never got an opportunity to play international cricket thereafter. India's 33-year-old

thumb

Gillespie to join England Lions coaching staff

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie will join the coaching staff of England Lions, the second tier team of the England and Wales.Gillespie, who is currently the head coach

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.