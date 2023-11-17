
  Krishnappa Gowtham Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Krishnappa Gowtham Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Krishnappa Gowtham
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born20th Oct, 1988
Age35 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1865959
Innings1644277
Not Out016105
Runs27056181419
High Score26057149
Average2.0014.6819.3119.70
Strike Rate66.66157.01139.5076.99
100S0001
50S0215
6S0394057
4S05745130
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1865959
Innings 18558107
overs 8269522.22132.4
Runs 49193824676103
wickets 16586224
bestinning 1/494/195/288/60
bestmatch 1/494/195/2814/170
Average 49.0029.8128.6827.24
econ 6.127.204.722.86
Strike Rate 48.024.836.457.1
4W 0147
5W 00214
10w 0002
News related "Krishnappa Gowtham"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

IPL 2022 final enters Guinness World Records for largest crowd attendance in T20 match

The final of this year's IndianPremier League (IPL) was held on May 29. Even though the match is over, afterso many months, the discussion about it hasn’t stopped because the match

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly

Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ

thumb

Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

"Bishnoi will be a big star for India in upcoming years" - Rashid Khan makes a bold statement

The newly added franchise Gujarat Titans have won the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League with their skipper Hardik Pandya. The Baroda all-rounder led side beat Sanju Samson'

thumb

I can bet that he will score 110 centuries: Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pace great ShoaibAkhtar has urged everyone to give Virat Kohli the respect he deserves and alsogives a direct message to Kohli to not be afraid. The pacer also says

thumb

Brett Lee compares Umran Malik to legendary Pakistani Pacer Waqar Younis

Former Australian pacesetter Brett Lee is quite impressed with India's rising star Umran Malik, comparing him to Pakistan's legendary pacesetter Waqar Younis for his sheer pace and

