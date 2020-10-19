Praveen Dubey Net Worth, Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|1st Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 1 month10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|23
|13
|1
|Innings
|17
|6
|1
|Not Out
|7
|1
|1
|Runs
|142
|87
|46
|High Score
|33
|37
|46
|Average
|14.20
|17.40
|Strike Rate
|99.30
|82.07
|43.39
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|3
|1
|1
|4S
|12
|8
|5
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|23
|13
|1
|Innings
|23
|13
|1
|overs
|65.3
|106
|16
|Runs
|465
|496
|80
|wickets
|21
|21
|2
|bestinning
|4/19
|4/29
|2/80
|bestmatch
|4/19
|4/29
|2/80
|Average
|22.14
|23.61
|40.00
|econ
|7.09
|4.67
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|30.2
|48.0
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Praveen Dubey"
Delhi Capitals name Amit Mishra's replacement
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his