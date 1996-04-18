
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Daryn Dupavillon

Janneman Malan
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born18th Apr, 1996
Age28 years, 3 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2311789252
Innings2211778985
Not Out20576
Runs958241213536743778
High Score17755128177208
Average47.9021.9029.6544.8047.82
Strike Rate83.30129.56130.3485.1660.27
100S302813
50S41102313
6S1611736826
4S9725230383508
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2311789252
Innings 00004
overs 000012
Runs 000045
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 3.75
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Janneman Malan"
thumb

LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors

Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,

thumb

Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1

India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct

thumb

Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win

South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the

thumb

Maharaj, Khaka bag top honors at CSA awards

At the CSA's (Cricket SouthAfrica) virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khakawere being awarded the 2021-22 SA Men's and SA Women's Cricketer of the Year,

thumb

The Janneman Malan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Janneman Malan is a cricketer from South Africa. He was born on April 18, 1996 in Nelspruit. The 24-year-old cricketer is primarily a top-order right batsman and occasionally bowls

thumb

Shakib nominated for men's ODI player of the year

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named among four nominees for the men's ODI player of the year 2021.Shakib had an eventful year for Bangladesh: scored 241 runs an a

thumb

Maharaj to lead SA in T20Is, batting coach Justin Sammons returns home

The visiting Sri Lankan team willbe without the services of its batting coach Justin Sammons for the remainingthree T-20Is.Sammons was recently appointed asbatting consultant for t

thumb

Malan 121, Shamsi fifer bring SA back to series

South Africa are back in the series as they thump Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI to set up series decider.Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj decided to bat first

thumb

Pakistan complete away series win in South Africa

Pakistan have won an away ODI series against South Africa for the second time by beating the hosts by 28 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion to take series 2-1.[caption id="attachme

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.