Venkatesh Iyer Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|25th Dec, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|9
|94
|37
|12
|Innings
|2
|7
|85
|34
|18
|Not Out
|0
|3
|20
|4
|0
|Runs
|24
|133
|2177
|1316
|585
|High Score
|22
|35
|104
|198
|93
|Average
|12.00
|33.25
|33.49
|43.86
|32.50
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|162.19
|136.83
|102.89
|56.25
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|12
|4
|6
|6S
|1
|5
|87
|43
|10
|4S
|0
|15
|205
|96
|65
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|9
|94
|37
|12
|Innings
|1
|4
|52
|26
|16
|overs
|5
|9.1
|131.1
|132.3
|131
|Runs
|28
|75
|972
|745
|340
|wickets
|0
|5
|42
|22
|7
|bestinning
|2/23
|6/20
|3/55
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/23
|6/20
|3/55
|3/46
|Average
|15.00
|23.14
|33.86
|48.57
|econ
|5.60
|8.18
|7.41
|5.62
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|11.0
|18.7
|36.1
|112.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
