
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Venkatesh Iyer Career, Records, Biography & More

Venkatesh Iyer Career, Records, Biography & More

Venkatesh Iyer
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born25th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 7 months, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches29943712
Innings27853418
Not Out032040
Runs2413321771316585
High Score223510419893
Average12.0033.2533.4943.8632.50
Strike Rate60.00162.19136.83102.8956.25
100S00140
50S001246
6S15874310
4S0152059665
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 29943712
Innings 14522616
overs 59.1131.1132.3131
Runs 2875972745340
wickets 0542227
bestinning 2/236/203/552/22
bestmatch 2/236/203/553/46
Average 15.0023.1433.8648.57
econ 5.608.187.415.622.59
Strike Rate 11.018.736.1112.2
4W 00000
5W 00100
10w 00000
News related "Venkatesh Iyer"
thumb

I would like to credit my fiancee: Venkatesh Iyer after match-winning knock

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on Friday, March29. This was their eighth straight win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.The h

thumb

Narine, Venkatesh demolish RCB in Bangaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 7 wickets and 19 balls to spare on Friday (29th March) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Blistering 47 from Narine and Ven

thumb

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with children in temple complex

Indian all-rounder cricketerVenkatesh Iyer took to Instagram and posted a video of him playing with a fewchildren inside the premises of a temple in Tamil Nadu. The video soon went

thumb

Anushka Sharma reacts to Venkatesh Iyer's mesmerizing catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was absolutely shell-shocked after her husband, Virat Kohli was dismissed at the wrong time during the run-chase against Kol

thumb

IPL 2023: Iyer reflects on his spectacular catch that broke RCB and Anushka Sharma's hearts

Kolkata Knight Riders' player Venkatesh Iyer took a splendid catch near the boundary rope to dismiss Virat Kohli during the recently-concluded match between Royal Challengers Banga

thumb

Venkatesh Iyer is a 360 kind of player, says Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen gave praise to Venkatesh Iyer after the latter scored a 49-ball hundred-ball against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 Indian Premier Lea

thumb

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer first KKR batter to score a century after Brendon McCullum

Venkatesh Iyer became just the second batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders to score 100 points in the IPL, following Brendon McCullum against RCB in the first-ever IPL match of 200

thumb

IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR

After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something

thumb

Venkatesh Iyer celebrates Roman Reigns' win at Wrestlemania

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder by the name of Venkatesh Iyer made the headlines recently after he passionately celebrated Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania

thumb

IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches

IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin

thumb

We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.